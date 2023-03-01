Chucky season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Chucky season 3 release date? Looks like our little friend ’til the end is coming back for more murderous fun. Since the second season of Chucky left our screens back in fall of last year, we’ve been gearing up to indulge in more of our favourite killer toy’s misadventures.

As one of the most memorably cheeky and foul-mouthed serial killers in horror movie history, Chucky made his comeback in the form of a hit horror series that reminded us of just how naughty this plastic-faced predator could be.

And with the newest season of the TV series officially greenlit, we can’t wait to see what gruesome messes he makes next. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what we know about the Chucky season 3 release date, as well as all the other gory details from our favourite little psychopath.

Chucky season 3 release date speculation

As of February 2023, there is no confirmed Chucky season 3 release date, but we know it’s coming in 2023.

It’s hard work keeping this little rascal down, and at least we know, based on a statement from creator Don Mancini that came alongside the Chucky season 3 announcement, that we’ll be next seeing the red-haired mini-devil before the end of 2023.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three,” says Mancini. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

Plus, given that the first and second seasons hit our screens around Halloween, it’s safe to assume that this newest terrifying instalment will probably arrive during the spooky season again. The perfect timing for more knife-wielding fun.

Chucky season 3 cast speculation

There’s no official confirmation t just yet — but it’s safe to assume Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly, at least, will return.

Since he has been so integral to the iconography of the character since the original ’80s movie, we’d hope to see Brad Dourif return as the gravelly-voiced Chucky himself, as well as Jennifer Tilly reprising her role as Tiffany. Based on how the relationship between Chucky and Tiffany has been such a central focus of the franchise over the years, it’s looking likely.

Chucky season 2 was also notable for killing off one of its legacy characters in Andy Barclay, Chucky’s original child target. After sacrificing himself by driving a truckload of Chucky dolls off a gorge, we sadly can’t see Andy returning to season 3 anytime soon.

Based on the casting for the previous season (and deducting those whose lives were sadly taken by the doll and his chaotic killer antics), we can hope to see the following cast of the previous seasons return…

Chucky season 3 cast speculation

Brad Dourif as Chucky

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine

Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Teo Briones as Junior Wheeler

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce



Chucky season 3 plot speculation

Currently, there is no official Chucky season 3 plot synopsis. But based on season 2, we can take a good guess.

Season two threw us some wild imagery, not the least of which being Chucky sitting by an open fire wearing a Christmas jumper, or an army made up of a litany of Chucky dolls. But the ending of the second season left us with a few questions we’re banking on getting answers to. Is Nica finally going to get her hands on Tiffany? How will Lexy move forward from the brutal death of her mother?

Adding to the excitement, creator Don Mancini has already dropped some hints in the past as to what we might be able to expect in the diabolical future of Chucky. “I’ve also long wanted to do a stage musical of Chucky,” he says of the iconic horror character [via USA Network]. “Specifically ‘Bride of Chucky,’ I think because that story is like a romantic love story that would lend itself particularly well to a stage musical.” Perhaps a Buffy-esque musical episode might be on the cards? From the sounds of it, season 3 sounds all but locked and loaded in terms of what it will bring. “It’s very worked out,” Mancini said of Chucky season 3.

