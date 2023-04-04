Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release date, plot, trailer, more

What is the Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release date? Played by Golda Rosheuvel, straight-talking Queen Charlotte has been a breakout character ever since she first hit our screens in December 2020. As monarch of the Ton, and the only one who can bestow the honour of being the ‘Diamond’ to a young debutante every social season, Queen Charlotte plays an integral role in all the love stories we see in Bridgerton. So, it’s about time we saw more about her own love story.

Shonda Rimes, showrunner of the original period drama series, is once again at the helm of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, with the much-anticipated TV series promising to show the love story that started it all. With old and new Bridgerton cast members joining the fun, it’s safe to say we can’t wait for this next chapter of the story, so here’s what we know about the Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release date, plot, cast, and more.

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release date

The series will be released on May 4, 2023.

All six episodes will be available to binge immediately on streaming service Netflix from 8am GMT/12am PST/3am ET.

Is there a Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story trailer?

A full Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story trailer was released in March 2023.

The clip, which bills the upcoming Netflix series as “the story that started it all,” shows a young Charlotte wondering why she was chosen to take the throne while also providing a glimpse into her arranged marriage with a young and rather dashing King George.

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story cast

Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell are all returning in the Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story cast — but the focus is on a younger stars.

As the title suggests, the focus will be on a younger Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and her marriage to King George, who will be played by Corey Mylchreest. The full cast is below:

Who’s in the Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story cast?

India Amarteifio as younger Queen Charlotte

Arsema Thomas as younger Lady Danbury

Connie Jenkins-Greig as younger Violet/Lady Bridgerton

Corey Mylchreest as younger King George III

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet/Lady Bridgerton

James Fleet as King George III

Michelle Fairley as Dowager Princess Augusta

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Sam Clemmett as a younger Brimsley

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story plot

The Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story plot will focus on Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George, how the pair fell in love, and how Charlotte adapted to being a Royal.

The official plot synopsis for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is as follows:

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

If you want to know what the main show is up to, check out our guide to the Bridgerton season 3 release date. Or, keep the feeling of love going with our guides to the best romance movies and best rom-coms of all time.