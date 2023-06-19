Black Mirror season 6 – What is Red Mirror in ‘Demon 79’?

What is Red Mirror in Black Mirror season 6? From the twisted mind of Charlie Brooker, we now have five new episodes of his tech-themed nightmare series Black Mirror on Netflix.

But there’s something curious about the final Black Mirror episode of the new series, entitled ‘Demon 79’. The spooky tale, which we’ve delved into in more detail in our Black Mirror season 6 episode 5 ending explained guide, is described at the beginning as being presented by “Red Mirror”. None of the other best Black Mirror episodes come with this label.

So, what is this all about? What is Red Mirror in Black Mirror season 6? Let’s see what the man himself has to say about it as one of the best TV series on Netflix returns to our screens.

What is Red Mirror in ‘Demon 79’?

Charlie Brooker has created Red Mirror as a label for Black Mirror episodes, including ‘Demon 79’, that focus more on supernatural or horror elements than technology and sci-fi.

Brooker has experimented with what Black Mirror is all about in the latest season, and this includes ‘Demon 79’, which is so different that he felt the need to give it a different name.

The episode’s story follows Nida (Anjana Vasan), who is coerced by sinister demon Gaap (Paapa Essiedu). He tells her that she has to murder three people in order to prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

Brooker has said this ’70s-set horror episode marks a change of focus for one of the best sci-fi series of the modern era. It’s not a dystopia built around tech, so it’s more of a Red Mirror episode. That makes sense to us, and we’d love to see Brooker make more of these in the future. Genre be damned!

For more on Brooker’s series, find out how to watch Black Mirror season 6 and look ahead to everything we know about the Black Mirror season 7 release date.

Or to learn about more of the best Netflix series available to watch in the near future, find out about the 3 Body Problem release date, The Witcher season 3 release date, and the Stranger Things season 5 release date. And speaking of Stranger Things, it just added a Terminator star to the cast.