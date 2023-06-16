Black Mirror season 7 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

When is the Black Mirror season 7 release date? Since 2011 Charlie Brooker’s electrifying anthology series, Black Mirror, has been delighting and terrorizing audiences around the world with terrifying tales of technology gone awry.

Black Mirror has gone on to become one of the best sci-fi series on television (or Netflix if you want to get specific), with each season of the show eagerly anticipated by fans. Still, the Black Mirror season 6 release date has been and gone now, and fans want to know what’s next.

Yes, the unfortunate thing about creating one of the best TV series ever is that you’ve got to keep making it. It’s almost like Brooker’s trapped in his own Black Mirror episode where he’s a Sisyphus-like figure doomed to repeat his labors forever. Anyway, enough Greek mythology. Here’s everything we know about the Black Mirror season 7 release date.

Black Mirror season 7 release date speculation

Neither Charlie Brooker nor Netflix has confirmed that Black Mirror season 7 is in the works. However, if another series were to be announced, we don’t think it would be released until at least 2025.

What’s the reason for the delay? Well, there’s the 2023 Writers Strike, for one thing, which is wreaking havoc on productions across the world, but that’s not actually why we think they’ll be a long wait for a hypothetical Black Mirror season 7.

The real reason is that Brooker only appears to work on the show when he wants to, and he’s not been afraid of letting the show go into hibernation before while he thinks of terrifying tales to tell.

Black Mirror season 7 cast

No cast announcements have been made for Black Mirror season 7, but we can say one thing with certainty if it does get announced, it’s sure to be a star-studded affair. Basically, every season of the anthology series has attracted top-notch talent.

Season 6 alone starred the likes of Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, John Hannah, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and Zazie Beetz. So we’re confident season 7 would have a similar A-list cast.

What will Black Mirror season 7 be about?

There’s no way of predicting what will tumble out of the warped mind of Brooker. That’s a really fancy way of saying this is an anthology series, so guessing what will happen is nearly impossible.

In season 6, we had a mind-bending episode about streaming, one about a serial killer, and a werewolf even turned up in the penultimate episode. So I don’t know. Maybe in season 7, a tumble dryer becomes sentient and dates a pop star? Charlie, if you want that idea, it’s yours for free.

Where can I watch Black Mirror season 7?

If Black Mirror season 7 gets announced, we know it will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The streaming service bought the rights to the show in 2015, and Black Mirror has lived on Netflix ever since.

How many episodes will there be in Black Mirror season 7?

Almost Netflix season of Black Mirror has had a different number of episodes, so it’s difficult to guess how many we’ll get in season 7. It’s likely to be between three and six, but honestly, that’s pure speculation on our part.

If you love Black Mirror, then check out our list of the best Black Mirror episodes. We’ve also got a guide listing everything that’s new on Netflix this month if you’re looking for something fresh to watch.

Finally, we’ve for breakdowns revealing everything you need to know about the Severance season 2 release date, the Invasion season 2 release date, and the Outer Range season 2 release date. That’s a lot of science fiction.