Is Black Mirror season 6 streaming? How to watch the sci-fi series

Is Black Mirror season 6 streaming? It’s the future, the world’s on fire, and we’re haunted by ghosts in technology we’re helplessly infatuated by. Perfect timing for Charlie Brooker’s show to return to give us some light entertainment!

In all seriousness, one of the best sci-fi series is making a welcome return to Netflix. More Black Mirror episodes means more mind-bending, grim looks at how our lives have been altered, for better and worse, by gizmos and gadgets (mostly for the worse).

In order to make sure you’re perfectly prepared for the Black Mirror season 6 release date, we’ve putt ogether this handy-dandy guide on how to watch Black Mirror season 6. We cover all the major services, so you can get into the Netflix series without any hindrances.

Where can you watch Black Mirror season 6?

Black Mirror season 6 is available on Netflix as of Thursday, June 15, 2023. All five episodes will be viewable at once in the US and UK, per Netflix’s standard release process, so there’s no waiting around from week-to-week!

Is Black Mirror season 6 streaming?

Black Mirror season 6 can be streamed on Netflix. The service is the exclusive home of the show, so once you’re subscribed there, you’ll have access to every episode of Black Mirror so far.

Is Black Mirror season 6 on Netflix?

Black Mirror season 6 will be on Netflix from June 15, 2023. Netflix acquired the drama series from season 3 onwards, where it’s lived ever since.

Is Black Mirror season 6 on Disney Plus?

Sadly, Black Mirror season 6 will never be on Disney Plus. As a Netflix exclusive, the show will remain there indefinitely.

Is Black Mirror season 6 on Amazon Prime Video?

Black Mirror season 6 isn’t on Prime Video, and it’s unlikely to ever be. Since Netflix owns the rights, rival platforms won’t be given a look in unless ownership of Black Mirror changes hands.

Is Black Mirror season 6 on Blu-ray?

Sadly, Black Mirror season 6 isn’t on Blu-ray, and it probably won’t ever make the jump. Netflix occasionally did physical runs once upon a time, but that’s gotten rarer and rarer. Never say never (unless we’re talking about Black Mirror on Disney Plus), but we’d be very surprised if it happened.

