Is the Black Clover movie streaming? How to watch the new anime movie

Is the Black Clover movie streaming? One of the most popular manga and anime series around is heading to feature-length, as the Black Clover movie continues to follow non-magical protagonist Asta and his quest to become the Wizard King.

Black Clover, as one of the best anime series on screens today, has followed Asta and his rival Yuno as they quest to earn the title of Wizard King. Now, the best Black Clover characters will reunite in movie outing Sword of the Wizard King, for which creator Yūki Tabata has crafted a new story never before told in the manga or anime. It involves the resurrection of some of history’s most feared Wizard Kings.

With secrets to reveal and some of the best anime villains to tackle, you’ll want to know how to watch the Black Clover movie on the best streaming services when the Black Clover movie release date arrives. Could it be one of the best anime movies of the year? You’ll have to watch it to find out.

Where can I watch the Black Clover movie?

You can see the Black Clover movie in cinemas from June 16, 2023, if you’re in Japan, and it’s on Netflix everywhere else in the world. Unfortunately, audiences outside of Japan won’t get the chance to watch Sword of the Wizard King on the big screen, as far as we know.

Is the Black Clover movie streaming?

The Black Clover movie will stream on Netflix from June 16, 2023. Netflix is the exclusive home for the new anime movie, as Black Clover makes the jump to feature-length for what could be one of the best movies this year in the anime world.

Is the Black Clover movie on Netflix?

Good news, anime fans! Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King will be added to Netflix on June 16, 2023.

While Japanese entertainment company Shochiku is handling distribution in Black Clover’s home country, Netflix has control of the movie everywhere else in the world. So, unless you’re in Japan, you’ll have to pay the Netflix price to watch one of the most exciting new movies of the year for anime lovers.

Is the Black Clover movie on Disney Plus?

No, you can’t watch the Black Clover movie on Disney Plus, and you won’t be able to any time soon. This is a Netflix production, and the streamer is very unlikely to make the movie available on a rival platform.

Is the Black Clover movie on Prime Video?

The Black Clover movie is not currently set for a Prime Video release, but we can’t rule it out in future. We’ll keep an eye out to see whether you can get hold of the Black Clover movie on Prime Video.

Is the Black Clover movie on Blu-ray?

Netflix has not announced a Blu-ray release for the Black Clover movie yet. It’s possible that Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King will arrive on physical formats in the future, so we’ll keep our eyes open and let you know if we get a release date.

