The 10 best Black Clover characters of all time

Who are the best Black Clover characters? Based on Yūki Tabata’s manga of the same name, Black Clover is an anime packed with plenty of memorable heroes and downright terrifying baddies. However, with four seasons and an upcoming movie to catch up on, fans may be wondering who is really at the top of the pack in the quest to become the Wizard King.

Since the anime series hit our small screens in 2017, we have met plenty of anime characters in the Clover Kingdom, be they aspiring commoners with a mysterious past, or hoity-toity nobles aiming to join the Golden Dawn. Shifting through countless mages and magical knights is a tall order. However, much like Asta, we here at The Digital Fix never back down from a challenge.

We have done a massive rewatch of the hit TV series and, after many animated arguments, have made a list that would make even sister Lily proud. Here are the ten best Black Clover characters of all time.

The best Black Clover characters of all time:

Asta

Yami Sukehiro

Noelle Silva

Mereoleona Vermillion

Yuno

Secre Swallowtail

Julius Novachrono

Luck Voltia

Finral Roulacase

Charmy Pappitson

1. Asta

We couldn’t make a best Black Clover character list without mentioning our main boy and short king Asta now, could we? Yes, when we first met him back at the start of this anime, he may have been a bit annoying, but throughout the story, we have seen Asta grow and change into an admirable hero.

Asta is a golden example of Shonen protagonist payoffs. His constant hard work and dedication are easy to root for, and his luck and eventual success feel doubly satisfying to witness. While he may run into the occasional wall, here is a leading man that you won’t regret investing in and will constantly cheer for.

He is also one of the Clover Kingdom’s strongest wizards – despite having no natural magic powers – and has some killer fight scenes, so what is not to love?

2. Yami Sukehiro

Let’s set facts straight, Asta wouldn’t have gotten to where he is today without Yami Sukehiro. Although he is a supporting character, Yami is tons of fun to follow, and his brand of universal tough love has pushed characters like Asta to surpass everyone’s expectations – even their own.

Yami is the captain of the Black Bulls, but also a mentor for those around him – serving as an unsung hero when it comes to unlocking the true power and capabilities of his comrades. He may be quick to anger, and pretty brash, but we still love him. Yami is also classified as an Arcane Stage mage, and very few can surpass his power, so if you fancy strong figures, Yami is tough to beat.

3. Noelle Silva

While she may seem like a typical vain noble at first glance, Noelle Silva is a character full of depth that you can’t help but feel attached to. Thanks to her tough backstory that spawned an inferiority complex, Noelle Silva constantly seeks to prove herself and has a tough time genuinely trusting people.

However, in the anime, we see her confidence and kindness constantly shine through as she grows as an individual and embraces friends as well as her powers. Noelle is also one of the show’s most impressive magic users; her water-based attacks are always stunning to witness. Plus, we here at The Digital Fix are suckers for romance, so her cute feelings for Asta are the cherry on top of her stellar personality.

4. Mereoleona Vermillion

Action speaks louder than words, and in the case of Mereoleona Vermillion, you may want to duck and cover when she has something to say. Mereoleona is wild, intimidating and a pure badass who loves a good challenge and fight.

Besides her intoxicating brass personality, what makes Mereoleona stand out is her impressive abilities. She is one of the most impressive and strong characters in Black Clover – in fact, her power is so intimidating that even Yami is uncomfortable around her (so yeah, she’s a big deal). Meeoleona is one of the best fire magic users and an expert in hand-to-hand combat. Not adding this pure anime badass and hot-headed icon to this list would be a crime.

5. Yuno

Listen, Yuno too often gets a bad rap in the Black Clover fandom, and that is mainly because his character was pretty overpowered from the get-go compared to Asta. He is the man with the four-leaf clover grimoire – giving him good luck on top of his impressive magical powers.

But his serious attitude and natural born advantages aside, Yuno is a character who serves as Asta’s balance and has had to work just as hard as his rival. Throughout the fantasy series, we see Yuno fight, grow and even push Asta towards bettering himself.

He is passionate, protective and composed to a fault. So, yeah, it is time to give Yuno all the love and praise that his vital yet understated character deserves.

6. Secre Swallowtail

Secre Swallowtail is a delightful, often deadpan character who is loyal as well being one of the most mysterious figures in Black Clover, period. When it comes to backstories, Secre’s is full of lore. After working under the first Wizard King, she transformed him into a statue and then turned herself into an anti-bird called Nero.

Along with her intriguing past, Secre is a blast to watch; her straight-to-the-point attitude and candid responses are hilarious, as is her tendency to peck at Asta’s head when he annoys her too much. Basically, be it her striking personality quirks or her personal story, Secre Swallowtail is a solid ten out of ten.

7. Julius Novachrono

We have spoken a lot about power in this list so far, but when it comes to the top dog spot – you just can’t beat Julius Novachrono. Julius is the 28th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom and controls time using his time magic. He is scarily powerful, and no one can hold a candle to him.

But besides his immeasurable magic, Julius is a childlike character filled with innocence and pure love for all things magical. He is a loving and caring man who – while neglecting some of his more serious duties – always puts those he loves first. It’s impossible not to be on team Julius.

8. Luck Voltia

Every Shonen anime needs its resident fighting enthusiast, and in Black Clover, no one loves brawling more than the forever-smiling scamp Luck Voltia.

When you first meet Luck you may think that he is a one-dimensional cheerful character, but as Black Clover progresses, you soon realise that you are dealing with a sociopathic personality that constantly grins as he pummels his enemies.

Luck is a force of nature, deeply intriguing and one of the most entertaining agents of chaos seen in any anime series, period.

9. Finral Roulacase

If you are a fan of the One Piece character Sanji, then the Black Bull’s resident flirt Finral Roulacase will be right up your street. Finral is one of the first Black Bull’s aside from Yami that we meet in Black Clover and, like Asta and Noelle, has grown leaps and bounds since the show’s first season.

Although he runs away from danger on occasion, when push comes to shove Finrail is always there to help his comrades. He typically provides mass comic relief, being distracted by the ladies and reacting to everything with an over-the-top attitude that you can’t help but giggle at. Without him, Black Clover would be a lot less enduring and exciting to watch.

10. Charmy Pappitson

I have got two words for you: sheep cooks. Charmy Pappitson is the food-obsessed dwarven-human hybrid member of the Black Bulls – whose creation magic is not only adorable but has also saved her squad mates on multiple occasions. Charmy has one of the simplest but also cutest character designs in the show, and her blissful personality is addictive.

However, don’t touch her food, or there will be hell to pay. Charmy is a staple fixture in Black Clover, as we meet her in season 1. She lights up the show during dark storylines, and did I mention the cute sheep cooks? Not only are they adorable, but they ‘baa’ at her every command. I mean, come on. Charmy is living the dream.

For more picks, here are our guides to the best Demon Slayer characters, and the best horror anime that you can watch right now. Or, if you are after more suggestions, here are all the new movies heading our way this year, and our list of the best movies of all time.