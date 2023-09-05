Will there be a Billions season 8? We’re 7 seasons deep into this seedy world of political corruption, extreme wealth, and the inherent intersection between the two.

Billions is one of the best drama series for those of us who enjoy personal vendettas and cold wars raging across the financial sector, and the Billions season 7 release date marked a changing tide for the show; Damian Lewis’ Axe was called back to be an ally of sorts, Michael (Corey Stoll) was positioned against Chuck (Paul Giamatti), and Wendy (Maggie Siff) prepared to hamper Michael’s campaign for presidency.

New on Paramount Plus, the season seemed to be headed towards an endgame, but will that climax happen this season or in another? Will there be a Billions season 8 release date?

Will there be a Billions season 8?

There won’t be a Billions season 8 release date because season 7 is confirmed to end the series, but there are two spin-offs in development.

As things stand, there are no plans for an eighth season of the show. This could change, but we don’t expect season 8 to happen unless there is some sort of revival down the line.

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Showtime’s [Billions’ network] Chris McCarthy in a press release. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

It’s not all bad news, though. Showtime is potentially expanding the universe with multiple other projects produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Paul Schiff.

According to the Wall Street Journal, these in-development projects are titled — wait for it — Millions and Trillions. The former will hone in on “young characters on the come-up in finance,” while Trillions will concentrate on the opulence and drama of the ultra-rich.

That’s all the information available on the Paramount Plus series right now, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more news once the 2023 Writers Strike and the Actors Strike are over, as that’s when deals can be made.

