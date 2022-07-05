Billions season 7 release date speculation, cast details, and more

When is the Billions season 7 release date? The high-stakes drama series has evolved so much over time since its debut back in 2016, and the TV series is already gearing up for a seventh season in as many years. Cast members have come and gone, crimes have been committed, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds in the next chapter of Billions.

The show, which originally starred Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, focuses on a range of financial crimes which are loosely based on real life events. Giamatti plays Chuck Roades, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who hunts down corrupt hedge fund king Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) in a game of cat and mouse as the two men try to outsmart one another.

But, as Damian Lewis departed the show in season 5, and Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince stepped up as the next adversary for Chuck, there’s lots to unpack ahead of the Billions season 7 release date. Well don’t worry, we’ve done all the investigation work for you right here.

Billions season 7 release date speculation

There is no official release date for Billions season 7 just yet, but with season 6 only just ending in April 2022, we would make an educated guess that the next instalment won’t arrive on the small screen until 2023.

Historically, the first episode of a new season of Billions usually airs in the first quarter of the year, so keep your eyes out for a release date falling somewhere between January and March 2023.

Billions season 7 plot speculation

With Bobby Axelrod out of the way, and Michael Prince taking centre stage as the main antagonist for Chuck in season 6, it’s safe to assume that the Billions season 7 plot will revolve around the escalating conflict between the pair.

In season 6, we saw Prince harbouring aspirations of becoming President of the United States, so we could well see Billions taking a more political angle in season 7.

Prince is all about his image, as someone who wants social change and to look like the good guy, but Chuck knows better than that. Don’t be surprised to see Chuck really dig deep and find some dirt that could derail Prince’s Presidential ambitions.

Chuck is running out of friends though, as his group becomes smaller and smaller. Even his wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff) is growing more and more distant, as her allegiances with Prince cause a rift in their already problematic marriage.

Billions season 7 cast speculation

Nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but we would bet our entire hedge fund on the fact that Paul Giamatti will return as Chuck Roades, and Corey Stoll will be back to play Michael Prince in Billions season 7.

Elsewhere, it’s very likely that Maggie Siff will reprise her role as Wendy Roades, along with fellow supporting cast members like David Costabile (Mike Wagner), Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Mason), and Condola Rashad (Kate Sacker).

The cast for Billions season 7 is:

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Roades

Corey Stoll as Michael Prince

Maggie Siff as Wendy Roades

David Costabile as Mike Wagner

Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason

Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker

That's all we know about the Billions season 7 release date at this stage, but as soon as more information hits the market, we'll be sure to update you.