The best Keanu Reeves movies ever

What are the best Keanu Reeves movies? Not only is Keanu Reeves a pretty good actor on his best days, but he’s also one of the nicest, most humble and most generous people in Hollywood. So, it’s only right that we take some time to celebrate his work.

Starting his career in a string of ‘80s movies before shooting to stardom in the comedy movie Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves would eventually go on to become a bonafide action hero. Now, he’s one of the coolest actors around and it seems no one has a bad word to say about the guy (apart from Matthew Perry).

But, we’re not here to praise Reeves for being an all-around sweetheart, so let’s take a look at the best Keanu Reeves movies.

John Wick (2014)

Reeves has always been a badass, but he took that to new heights when he stepped into the role of the deadly assassin John Wick in these action movies.

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

The offbeat charm Reeves does so well is at its peak in the immensely likeable time travel movie trilogy Bill and Ted. And the best of the three is the 1991 sequel Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, which boldly kills the rocking slackers off at the hands of some evil robots. Subsequently, they have to escape the afterlife and return to the world.

Reeves and co-star Alex Winter are at their most charming in this hilarious adventure movie, helped by William Sadler as a totally unique spin on the Grim Reaper. Most excellent!

The Matrix (1999)

Perhaps Reeves’ most iconic role of all is his portrayal of the protagonist in the genre-shaping science fiction movie saga of The Matrix. As Neo, Reeves takes us on a journey from a confused everyman to a literal messiah, and it’s enthralling to watch.

The Matrix is essentially a superhero movie, deeply rooted in themes of gender identity, societal evolution, and the dangers of technology. It also has some incredible fight scenes, if that’s not enough for you.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

He may not be the main character of this animated movie sequel, but Reeves and his voice work for Duke Caboom absolutely steal the show on Toy Story 4.

We’re unlikely to see this Toy Story character ever again, but he certainly left his mark on the Pixar movie franchise. We like to think Duke is out there somewhere, flying high on his motorcycle.

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Long before his work on Toy Story, Reeves went through the animation process in a very different way as Richard Linklater utilised rotoscope technology for his 2000s movie A Scanner Darkly.

At times very funny, at others a stark exploration of corruption and conspiracy, A Scanner Darkly offers a bizarre but brilliant vision of a not-too-distant future. As well as being one of Keanu’s best films, A Scanner Darkly also stands as one of the best and most faithful Philip K Dick adaptations to date.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

No list at The Digital Fix would be complete without a horror movie and Francis Ford Coppola duly delivers with this absolute classic, which is one of his best movies. It’s gothic, it’s sexy, and it’s somehow a very original vampire movie in its own way.

We have to admit, Reeves doesn’t give the best performance of his career, but not for lack of trying, bless him. In the words of our very own James Osborne, Bram Stoker’s Dracula is an imperfectly perfect vampire movie.

Check out our interview with Cary Elwes about the process of bringing this creepy romance movie to life.

Point Break (1991)

Point Break is pretty much the epitome of a good old-fashioned ‘90s movie. This Kathryn Bigelow flick is all about dudes being dudes, surfing the waves and shooting guns into the sky — what more could you want?

The thriller movie stars a young Reeves as the brilliantly named Johnny Utah, an undercover FBI agent looking to infiltrate Patrick Swayze’s gang of bank robbers. Point Break has no frills attached, it’s just bloody good fun and will forever and always be Keanu Reeves’ best movie.

