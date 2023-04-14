Here’s how to watch Barry season 4 episodes 1-2. Bill Hader is coming back for one last time as the titular hitman, and we’ve all the details you need to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Barry surprised many when comedy movie man Bill Hader developed one of the best TV series of the modern era. Combining laughs with hard-hitting action, intense drama, and intelligent plot twists, the comedy series is one of HBO Max‘s biggest hits.

The Barry season 4 release date is upon us, and we’re sure you’re all chomping at the bit to get stuck into more crazy capers from your favourite hitman. Well, here’s how to watch Barry season 4 episode 1-2.

How to watch Barry season 4 episodes 1-2

Viewers in the US can watch Barry season 4 episodes 1-2 on Sunday 16 April 2023 at 10pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. The first two episodes of the drama series will air as a double bill.

In the UK, viewers will need a subscription to Sky services, specifically the Sky Comedy channel. They can also catch the first two episodes as a double bill on the streaming service NOW. These episodes will air at 3am GMT on April 17.

Further episodes of Barry season 4 will air one at a time, weekly, at the same time as this season opener.

