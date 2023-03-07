Bill Hader’s Barry to end with season 4

HBO has confirmed that Barry season 4, which hits our screens on April 16, will be the last season of the critically-acclaimed black comedy series. Barry began airing in 2018, and stars Bill Hader as an assassin and aspiring actor, whose two worlds frequently and messily collide.

On the acting side of Barry’s world is his romantic interest Sally (Sarah Goldberg), members of his acting class Natalie (D’Arcy Carden) and Jermaine (Darrell Britt-Gibson), and his mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). On the assassin side is Fuches (Stephen Root) and – probably the best character in the series – NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and his partner Cristobal (Michael Irby).

Barry is an extremely reluctant, but very good, hitman. He has been trying untangle himself from the world of hired killers throughout the seasons, but there are always complications. He knows too much, and the people he loves are under threat. Hader has won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a comedy series twice.

As well as being the lead actor, Bill Hader co-created the series with Alec Berg. Hader has also directed 11 episodes of the series across the three seasons. Hader appeared on 160 episodes of Saturday Night Live, between 2005-2013. He appeared in many movies during the ‘Frat Pack’ comedy movie boom of the 2000s, such as Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, and Tropic Thunder.

Season 4 finds Barry in prison, attempting to reach out to Gene, Sally, and possibly NoHo Hank on the outside. Unfortunately, Fuches is on the inside with Barry. Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom) is still a problem, by the looks of things.

