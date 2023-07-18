Does Barbie have a post-credit scene? When the lights go down, and you’re left reeling from the fantastic life in plastic, you may be curious to know if you can leave to start talking about the new movie immediately or whether you need to stick around.

Barbie is probably more likely to have a post-credit scene compared to her competitive counterparts (AKA: the other new movies this summer, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible 7). But that doesn’t mean that there are any guaranteed bonus scenes after the credits of the Margot Robbie movie have finished rolling.

But don’t worry, because we’re here to do some digging on whether you need to hang around once the comedy movie ends or whether you can head straight home and start playing ‘Barbie Girl’ on a loop. Here’s what you need to know about a Barbie post-credit scene.

Does Barbie have a post-credit scene?

No, Barbie doesn’t have a post-credit scene.

It might seem strange, given how many first looks and crazy clips we were blessed with before the movie was even been released, that there aren’t any bonus scenes after the credits.

That said, Greta Gerwig doesn’t really go in for post-credit scenes since most of her movies have had straightforward endings.

