Is Billie Eilish in the Barbie movie? It seems like every piece of news about the Barbie movie has come with a new A-list name who is involved either in front of the camera or as part of the very exciting Barbie soundtrack.

Barbie fans have recently been speculating that chart-topper Billie Eilish might have a surprise role in one of the most exciting new movies of the year. The Barbie movie release date is fast approaching, so we’re only a few days away from knowing everything there is to know about Barbie Land and the world inhabited by Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and their friends.

So is Billie Eilish in the Barbie movie? We’ve looked ahead to what will almost certainly be one of 2023’s best family movies to find out whether Eilish might show up on the big screen.

Is Billie Eilish in the Barbie movie?

Billie Eilish does not appear in the Barbie movie, as far as we know, but she has recorded a new song for the Barbie soundtrack.

Last week, Eilish announced that she has written and recorded a new track, entitled ‘What Was I Made For?’, to appear on the Barbie soundtrack. There’s even a special look at the song in one of the recent teaser trailers.

In a post on her Instagram page, Eilish wrote: “We made this song for Barbie, and it means the absolute world to me. This movie is gonna change your lives, and hopefully, the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Of course, we haven’t seen Barbie yet, so we can’t completely rule out an on-screen appearance for Eilish. However, as far as we know, Eilish’s part in the movie is simply as part of the soundtrack, alongside other megastars like Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, and Lizzo.

