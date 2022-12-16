Who does Kate Winslet play in Avatar 2? We’re finally heading back to Pandora after thirteen long years away to see what Jake and Neytiri have been up to over the last decade. The Sullys aren’t the only ones we’ll meet, though, on this strange alien world.

For his new movie James Cameron’s spared no expense and the Avatar 2 cast, is bursting at the seams with stars. Among the new faces, we’ll see in the science fiction movie are Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, and plenty more. The brightest new star in the cast though has to be Kate Winslet, who previously worked with Cameron on Titanic. So who does Kate Winslet play in Avatar 2?

Who does Kate Winslet play in Avatar 2?

Kate Winslet plays Ronal, the wife of Tonowari, the Metkayina chief in Avatar 2. Although Winslet only has a small role in the action movie, she’s claimed the character will go on to have a bigger impact in later films.

Avatar 2 The Way of Water hits cinemas on December 16. If you’re not sure if you should go watch it then check out our Avatar 2 review. We’ve also got guides on the Avatar 2 runtime, how much Avatar 2 cost to make, and how to watch Avatar 2,

And if you need a refresher before seeing the film, be sure to read our article, ‘Everything you need to know before watching Avatar 2‘.