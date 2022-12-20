How did Jake Sully get paralysed in Avatar? It’s been 13 years since we last visited Pandora in the first Avatar movie. As such, it’s understandable if you’ve forgotten a thing or two about the first science fiction movie in James Cameron’s alien epic.

Don’t worry, though, we’ve got an article breaking down everything you need to know before watching Avatar 2, an explanation of the differences between the Na’vi and the avatars, and even a guide explaining why human’s can’t breathe on Pandora.

One thing you might not remember, though, is how Jake Sully was originally paralysed. It was only briefly touched on in the first film, but the expanded lore has fleshed out Jake’s backstory a little more.

How did Jake Sully get paralysed?

Jake Sully was paralysed after suffering a spinal injury while fighting in an unnamed war. While the technology existed to heal Jake’s spine, Earth’s dwindling resources and huge population meant the surgery was prohibitively expensive.

Part of the reason Jake agreed to take his brother’s place in the Avatar programme was because the RDA offered to help pay for the surgery that would enable Jake to walk again.

If you enjoyed Avatar 2, check out our Avatar 2 review. We’ve also prepped plenty of articles all about the new movie. We’ve got guides on the Avatar 2 runtime and the Avatar 2 cast.

We’ve also got an Avatar 2 ending explained, as well as an article on the Avatar 3 release date. If that’s not enough, we’ve even looked into what happened to Jake Sully’s human body.