One of the best movies of 2022 is now streaming on Prime

Amazon Prime Video is adding new content every month, and we just spotted an exciting addition to Amazon Prime Video’s catalog. Among the new movies added on one of the best streaming services is a film we at The Digital Fix saw at London Film Festival in 2022 and said was a film that “teaches what schools didn’t”.

So, if everything new on Netflix or new on Disney Plus isn’t your bag and you prefer to sit down with the best drama movies, we have a great recommendation for US subscribers.

You can read all about it in our Till review, but we think this is definitely worth a watch. If you’ve not heard of it, you can watch the trailer below and we’ll tell you a bit about one of the best movies of 2022.

The 2022 historical drama Till covers the infamous events of Emmett Till’s murder in Mississippi in 1955. His horrendous death and the racism that directly caused it was a catalyst for the next stage of the Civil Rights movement at the time.

The movie stars Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, or “Bo” as he was often called, and Danielle Deadwyler as his mother, Mamie Till-Bradley. The latter was an educator and activist after the death of her son. In our review, we praised how it “pays tribute not just to Emmett but to his mother’s extraordinary achievements and contributions to the civil rights movement.”

Till sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes with a Critics Consensus that reads, “Till reframes a historically horrific murder within a mother’s grief, brought heart wrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler’s tremendous performance.” The audience score is even higher at 97%, and its consensus is, “Till is a well-acted and beautifully made attempt to reckon with the personal and societal legacy of reprehensible racial violence.”

