Best Amazon Prime VPN providers in 2022

What is the best Amazon Prime VPN? Those who watch a lot of shows through Prime Video may be keen to get their metaphorical hands on the best Amazon Prime VPN services to keep their viewing habits private and discrete. It might only be television, but why should your internet service provider (ISP) know what you’ve been watching? What gives them the right to build a profile on you based on your viewing habits?

With more and more popular shows coming to Prime Video (from Good Omens to Jack Ryan), the demand for Amazon Prime VPN services grows by the day. The problem is, you can’t use just any VPN provider, because some of them have had their IP addresses blocked by Amazon. We can confirm that the services included in this guide all have servers which you can watch Prime Video through.

Our top choice is ExpressVPN, and we’ll get into why we chose it in just a moment. It is a bit of a costly choice though, so it might not be for everybody. That’s why we’ve got three other recommendations too, encompassing some of the fastest VPN services, and some of the best VPNs for streaming overall.

The best Amazon Prime VPN providers are:

ExpressVPN – best for Amazon Prime

– best for Amazon Prime CyberGhost – best money-back guarantee

– best money-back guarantee NordVPN – best for speed

– best for speed Surfshark – best for unlimited devices

1. The best Amazon Prime VPN

As we said, ExpressVPN is the provider that gets our strongest recommendation. This is a VPN that refreshes its server IP addresses at a more frequent rate than many others, meaning that even if Amazon does get wise and block one of the IPs, it won’t be too long before its refreshed and you’re able to access it once again.

ExpressVPN also has a rather impressive range and selection of servers, with over 3,000 of them spread across more than 94 countries. These servers will determine which is the most effective protocol for your network, and then choose it to ensure that you have maximum performance during use.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. The best VPN money-back guarantee

If you want an Amazon Prime VPN, then you’re already paying Amazon subscription fees. VPN services typically charge you per year (unless you pay a heinous amount and do it monthly), so before you add another subscription bill to your budget, you’re going to want to make sure the service is really worth it. CyberGhost is great for this, because it gives a 45-day money-back guarantee to ensure that customers are pleased with the service they pay for.

You’re not likely to find another VPN with a money-back guarantee that lasts as long as this one, but the chances are that you won’t need to cash in on it, because CyberGhost is one of the best VPN services out there. It has more than 7,400 servers across over 90 countries, and even lets you enjoy a VPN free trial for a day, giving you the chance to test it out without entering your card details.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime, YouTube Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

3. The fastest VPN for Amazon Prime

NordVPN is the option to choose if you sometimes suffer with slow internet speeds. Many ISPs will artificially slow your connection down when you’re using a lot of bandwidth, which can be annoying for people who love streaming (especially if anyone in your household also streams a lot). Using a VPN will help to stop this from happening, because it’ll mask your activities.

The reason that NordVPN is particularly good on this front is that it has a really high average download speed for its servers (65.79Mbit/s). What this could mean for you is that, not only could it stop your ISP from slowing things down, but it might even make everything run a little more smoothly most of the time.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

4. The best VPN for unlimited devices

Does your whole household enjoy streaming through Amazon Prime? On any given day, might you find that every member of your household is streaming something independently? Well, in that case, you might want to choose Surfshark as your VPN provider, because it can be used across an unlimited number of devices simultaneously – keeping everyone in your home safe in the process.

Want to be sure it’ll work properly on everyone’s devices first? Well, Surfshark also gives customers a generous seven-day free trial, and even after that you’ve got the standard 30-day money-back guarantee, so that should be plenty of time to ensure that it’s right for all of you. With 3,200 servers in 65 different countries, it might not have quite as big a range as other VPN providers, but it’s a good cheap VPN, and still has a lot to offer.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

We compiled this list by carefully examining the pros and cons of what different VPN providers have to offer, then comparing that against the needs of Amazon Prime subscribers. Our strongest recommendation goes to ExpressVPN, but we recognise that that might not be best for everyone (primarily due to the price) and that’s why we’ve included this selection of three others. We’re sure that at least one of them will suit your needs.

