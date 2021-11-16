Red Notice ending explained – how does the Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds Netflix movie end?

How does Red Notice on Netflix end? The action movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot has its fair share of twists and turns. From heists to prison breaks to treks through the jungle, our intrepid protagonists are put through their paces in the Netflix film.

Johnson’s third feature with writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, after San Andreas and Skyscraper, Red Notice, is their most ambitious yet. Three Hollywood A-listers, a large number of big set-pieces, and a winding screenplay that always manages to be one step ahead – Red Notice is a full-on blockbuster, watchable from anywhere you can access a Netflix account.

But amid all the shenanigans, double-crosses, and such, it can be easy to lose track of who’s who and what they’re after. Luckily, The Digital Fix are master sleuths, and nobody gets the drop on us. So, we’ve profiled every aspect of this case for your perusal, to make sure you’re one step ahead of the curve of all the crooks and thieves who might come your way.

What happens at the end of Red Notice?

In pursuit of the treasured golden egg of Cleopatra, Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth brings Dwayne Johnson’s John Hartley into the depths of the South American rainforest. They discover the fabled object, tucked away in an old Nazi bunker, but Gal Gadot’s Sarah Black tracked them there. Then, Ritu Ary’s inspector Urvashi Das shows up to arrest everyone, and it all kicks off.

We get a classic adventure movie car chase, running right out into a waterfall. Nolan and John emerge, the egg still in tow, but Sarah is close by. This is when the big twist happens: John double-crosses Nolan and turns on him, revealing that this was all an elaborate scheme with Sarah. See, John and Sarah are a couple, and they knew the best shot at acquiring Cleopatra’s egg was to use Nolan.

Naturally, Nolan was never going to do this willingly. He’d be working with the competition, and knows full well they’d just try and screw him at the end. So John and Sarah planned the entire plot – John as an investigator, Sarah as the one who propositions them for freedom, everything. Then, at the eleventh hour, when the moment was right, all would be revealed, and poor Nolan gets left high and dry.

Which is just what happens. Nolan is tied up in the jungle, and John and Sarah walk away scot-free, selling all three of the golden eggs to an Egyptian billionaire. But they can’t breathe easily for long. John tracks them down six months later, having frozen their accounts by giving Interpol access to their assets. This isn’t just about getting his own back, though: he offers them a proposition.

If they join him on a heist in the Louvre in Paris, France, he’ll help them escape the investigators on their tail. Knowing when they’re backed into a corner, John and Sarah agree, and the last scene is all three beginning what is likely a very elaborate plan to pull off another daring robbery.

Who is Bishop?

Bishop is the moniker for Nolan’s biggest rival. Initially, it’s believed this is just Sarah, who happens to be orchestrating much of the calamity around Nolan and John. But her scheme goes much deeper than that, because ‘Bishop’ is actually both John and Sarah working together.

The implication from the plot is that one is usually doing some undercover work, like John with Interpol, to cover their tracks and procure sensitive information. Sarah, then, does the heist and takes the heat for being the culprit, while John trips up efforts to catch her. Then the two disappear when the coast is clear.

Frustrating as this might be for Nolan, given they managed to one-up him in the end, it does indicate just how crafty he is. It took two of the best in the criminal biz to rival and eventually beat him. No wonder he evaded law enforcement at every turn!

What is the score in Red Notice’s final heist?

We don’t know, and it’s not hinted at. But they’re going for the Louvre, so it could be the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo, the Raft of Medusa, you name it. The Parisian museum is one of the greatest in the world, a hub for art history spanning millennia. Whatever the prize is, it’s big, and perhaps something we see in the sequel.

Will there be a Red Notice 2?

Nothing is certain for a follow up, but Red Notice has been a success on the platform. The film had the biggest launch day for a movie on Netflix. Between that and the star power – Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot together are a stacked cast by any metric – another seems very likely, and the possibility has always been part of the project.

“With Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like franchise is just part of our conversation,” Dany Garcia, producer on Red Notice, told Variety. “But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes’.”