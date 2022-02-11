Zendaya’s waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds and oh god it’s terrifying

There’s no denying it; Zendaya is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable, and most popular movie stars in the world right now. Between starring roles opposite Tom Holland in the action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, as part of the MCU mega-franchise, and traversing the sands of Arrakis in the blockbuster science fiction movie Dune, Zendaya also somehow finds time to star in her own critically-acclaimed TV series, Euphoria.

It seems the superstar has got people talking again recently. Or at least, a version of Zendaya has. With the unveiling of a new waxwork figure at the famous Madame Tussauds museum, the internet has lost its mind over what it deems to be a bizarre and eerie representation of Zendaya.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have their likeness recreated in the waxwork world, and indeed, Zendaya has had the pleasure a couple of times already in the past. But in this instance, social media has erupted with hilarious memes and comments in relation to the unsettling representation of the Spider-Man star.

The waxwork, which is modelled on one of Zendaya’s 2016 red carpet look, has divided the internet, with many saying it looks nothing like the movie star, and some saying it’s actually not a bad attempt at all. We’ll let you decide for yourself.

Zendaya’s waxwork is giving big ‘can I speak to the manager’ energy https://t.co/JAWKUat33z — Kate (@ohmymrdarcy) February 10, 2022

It has to be said, you can probably tell it’s Zendaya without too much trouble, but there is also something a little bit off about the waxwork. It’s like the person who made it kinda knows who Zendaya is, but filled in the details with their best guesses.

One Twitter user wrote: “How does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time???”, with another suggesting the figure makes Zendaya look like a disgruntled “flight attendant”. Once you see it, it’s so hard to un-see it.