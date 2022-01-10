Zendaya says Euphoria might get a Tom Holland cameo

It turns out that Zendaya and Tom Holland may be expanding their working relationship passed the Marvel Cinematic Universe and diving into the world of TV together next. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting Euphoria season 2, Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Zendaya hinted at a potential future cameo of her on-screen and real-life beau Tom Holland in the Emmy winning TV series.

Euphoria season 2 premiered on January 9, 2022, and saw Zendaya take the leading role as Rue Bennet once again. When asked if we will see Rue potentially meeting the fresh-faced Holland in the heavy and drama-filled story, Zendaya didn’t shoot down the idea. In fact, it seems like the two have been planning out a potential cameo for the Uncharted star to join her in the acclaimed series for quite some time already.

“He supported me through the whole season. [We have] talked about it,” Zendaya explained. “You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Euphoria season 1 earned mass praise, scoring an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there is no doubt that seeing Holland appear would please many.

But before we all start analysing every frame of Euphoria season 2 searching for Holland’s face – it is unlikely that the star will make an appearance in the newly released season. Hopefully, if Euphoria gets renewed for a third instalment, we will see the couple reunite onscreen once again (fingers crossed).

The first episode of Euphoria season 2 is available to stream now on HBO Max. If you are in the UK you can watch the show on Now TV, on January 17.