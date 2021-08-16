Zendaya will lead Dune sequel, says Denis Villeneuve

We’re not far off Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and the science fiction movie director has mentioned his plans for a sequel. If we get another Dune, the plan is for Zendaya to take the lead.

This comes from an interview Villeneuve conducted with Italian entertainment magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica. “I can’t wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get [Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya] back together,” a translation from Twitter account Duneinfo reads. “Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story.”

In Dune, Zendaya plays Chani, the love interest of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. She’s a native to Arrakis, the planet full of spice and sand worms where a majority of the Dune’s action is going to take place. Thus, it makes sense to pivot perspectives if you’re doing a two-parter, giving us the history of House Atreides through Paul’s eyes in part one, then showing us the Fremen who live on Arrakis in part two. This also implies that the cast are signed up for a sequel, should one be greenlit.

Alongside Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune stars Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, David Dastmolchian, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista. Adapted from the novel by Frank Herbert, it concerns a war over spice, a drug that allows long-life and heightened intelligence and such, and is only available on one place: Arrakis. You can see how this would make things complicated.

Dune premieres at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3, followed by theatrical release in UK and US on October 22. Here’s the best fantasy movies, and the best sci-fi series, to keep you occupied.