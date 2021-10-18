How to watch Dune – can you stream Denis Villeneuve’s new sci-fi movie?

How can you watch Dune? Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel is finally coming out. Starring Timothée Chalamet as hero Paul Atreides, the science fiction movie transports us to the desolate, sand-covered planet of Arrakis for a brutal, intergalactic drug war over Spice, the most valuable substance in the universe.

After a number of delays due to Covid-19, the adventure movie is now upon us. Featuring Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and more, Villeneuve has vividly brought Herbert’s work to life in one of the must-see films of the year. If the star-studded cast doesn’t do much for you, the giant sandworms burrowing around Arrakis promise to be a sight for sore eyes.

What are your options for watching Dune? Warner Bros has stuck to its day-and-date streaming plan, but when, exactly, should you be turning to HBO Max to get yourself some Spice? Rest easy, because though we’re no Bene Gesserit, we have cognitive abilities of our own when it comes to predicting the future – collating information from the internet counts, right? Whatever the case, we can tell you when, how, and where you can find Villeneuve’s epic film.

How can i watch Dune?

For the most part, your primary option for checking out Dune is in your local cinema. The thriller movie arrives in UK theatres October 22, and opens in US theatres October 21. This date is the result of several delays, after Dune was originally meant to come out November 2020. Needless to say, we’re all ready for our voyage to Arrakis.

Wisely, everyone’s given Dune some space at the box office. Venom 2, No Time To Die, and Halloween Kills have all had their opening weekends across Britain and the United States, giving the Chalamet-led spectacular a clear run for your money and time.

Can you stream Dune?

Yes, and slightly earlier than planned. Dune will be available on streaming service HBO Max right from when it starts screening in theatres in the US. Not only is this convenient in itself, that release time is actually slightly earlier than initially thought. Showings of Dune start on the evening of October 21, and it’ll hit streaming at the same time. Exact moment is unknown, but keep an eye from around 18:00 EST onwards.

Warner Bros has stuck to its plan of placing its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max the day everything opened in theatres. This strategy, born out of repeated lockdowns, proved contentious across the film industry. However, here we are, and now we get to enjoy some variety in our viewing choices.