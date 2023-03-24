Will there be a You season 5? Joe Goldberg’s quest for love has taken him across the continental United States and even to Europe, but in season 4, our romantic anti-hero finally seemed to settle down.

After a few false starts and a murder or two, the You season 4 ending saw Joe (Penn Badgley) find peace with Kate Galvin-Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie) and reclaim his life in New York City. So is that the end of Joe’s adventures? Are we done with You? Or will there be a You season 5? Well, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about season 5 of our favourite Netflix series.

Will there be a You season 5?

Yes, Netflix announced on March 24 2023, that we would get a You season 5. No plot details were announced at the time, nor was a release date announced, although we did learn that showrunner Sera Gamble will be stepping down as showrunner.

“As I step back from day-to-day show running to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” Gamble said in a statement. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honour and ridiculously fun.”

“I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley,” she continued. “I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Current executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo are set to step in and work as co-showrunners. In their own statement, the pair said they were incredibly grateful to be taking over production of You and thanked the brilliant Gamble for all her work.

Will You season 5 be the last season?

Yes, You season 5 will be the last series of Joe Goldberg’s misadventures. What will Joe get up to next? Well, we’ve no idea, but he’s back in New York, and it looks like he’ll be getting up to his old tricks. Will Joe finally run out of rope and get caught? We don’t know, but it’ll be fun finding out.

