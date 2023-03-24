You season 5 is ending the Netflix series

It’s been a long, winding, and slightly bloody road for You and its serial killer protagonist Joe Goldberg. The Netflix series quickly gained attention and found itself a legion of fans on the streaming service, and most recently brought Joe Goldberg to the foggy London town, where he famously (or, perhaps, infamously) walked miles and miles across the British cityscape.

And with the You season 4 part 2 ending bringing us more questions than answers, and diving deeper into the complex and muddy world of Joe and his unfortunate friends, it’s hard to see how the drama series will come to a natural end.

But this is seemingly what it must now do, since Netflix has announced that the thriller series will be ending with the upcoming You season 5.

Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have released a statement [via Netflix], praising the You showrunner Sera Gamble, who also co-created the series and will be stepping down for the final season.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the You family as an executive producer,” they write. “We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come.”

“Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey,” they continue. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series at Netflix US, also hinted at the twisted ending that might be on the horizon for both Joe and fans.

“You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season,” he says. “We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending.”

