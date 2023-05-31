Yellowstone star gives McConaughey best advice for joining TV series

Yellowstone may be coming to a close soon after Paramount officially confirmed the news of Kevin Costner leaving after season 5, but Yellowstone‘s universe is meaty, and just because the original drama series is ending doesn’t mean we have to leave its world entirely.

That’s where Matthew McConaughey comes in: the actor is in talks to join the Yellowstone cast in a spin-off. So, while a Yellowstone season 6 release date is pretty much out of the question, at least one of cinema’s most natural cowboys will fill the gap.

Luckily, one of the stars of what fans say is one of the best westerns on TV has some advice for him before he seals the deal.

Piper Perabo, who plays John Dutton’s love interest and environmental activist Summer, told ET, “He lives in Texas, he understands the cowboy lifestyle.”

“This is what I gotta say, he better be a good rider because Taylor Sheridan is a great cowboy. But if you don’t know how to ride, I don’t know if cowboy schools [are] gonna get you up to Yellowstone level. You better come in with some experience.”

Although Yellowstone is breaking up with you, there’s still plenty to look forward to — McConaughey certainly looks the part.

