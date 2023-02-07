Yellowstone season 5 might be the end of the Kevin Costner series

Yellowstone – in its current iteration – may come to an end as soon as the season 5 finale, sources have told Deadline. Kevin Costner is reportedly currently in a dispute with Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the Paramount team regarding his shooting days. Costner wants to reduce them so he has more time for the epic western movie that he’s directing and starring in.

Yellowstone is set to continue – in some form or another (so possibly with a different name) with Matthew McConaughey leading the charge. Described as a potential “franchise extension” which continues the Dutton saga, McConaughey is currently in talks to star in Sheridan’s ever expanding Yellowstone-verse. Yellowstone has already spawned several prequels and spin-offs, not least of which is 1923 starring Harrison Ford.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of the Yellowstone cast and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline.

According to Deadline, Costner asked to reduce his shooting days from 65 to 50 for the first half of the fifth season. For the second half, he only wants to shoot for one week – which is a drastic reduction. Deadline has been told that the Paramount Network has declined Costner’s most recent proposal and instead has made the decision to move on to a new show. What all parties are now wrangling is a Yellowstone franchise extension that Sheridan will write, with McConaughey as the star.

Deadline say that it’s quite possible that Yellowstone will end with the second half of the current season, which aired its eighth episode at the beginning of January and is set to return in the summer. It isn’t clear at present whether the McConaughey-fronted franchise extension will be set on the Dutton ranch in Montana or elsewhere.

As well as 1883, 1923, and the contemporary-set 6666, there will potentially be further prequels set in the 1940s and 1960s. While we wait to hear more regarding Yellowstone, check out our guide to the filming locations.