Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely.

Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its popularity has exploded, leading to a whole host of spin-offs and prequels. Firstly, there was 1883 starring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott – which followed the Duttons moving out west for the first time. 1883 then splintered in two. 1923 continued the Dutton saga, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren playing ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

There will also be an offshoot coming up called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo. No Duttons will feature in this series, as far as we know. And then there’s 6666, which will follow Jimmy Hurdstrom’s adventures at the famous Texas ranch – which Taylor Sheridan owns in real life.

We also don’t yet know if the second season of 1923 will still be called that, or get another title with a different year. If it follows directly on from the events of the first season, it may not need to be renamed – as there are now so many numbers involved, they’re surely going to start confusing the audience.

While Taylor Sheridan has reinvigorated the western on television, westerns have had something of a comeback in the movies too, with the likes of News of the World, The Harder They Fall, The Power of the Dog, The Sisters Brothers, The Wind, and First Cow. Kevin Costner himself is also directing an epic western, which he will hope has the same success as his Oscar-winning Dances with Wolves.

While we wait for that, check out our guide to the best drama series.