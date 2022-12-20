How many episodes of Yellowstone 1923 are there? 1923, the new Yellowstone spin-off tells the story of John Dutton’s ancestors Cara and Jacob Dutton (Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford), as they do their best to run Yellowstone Ranch during the great depression.

Neither Yellowstone nor its spin-off TV series 1883 has ever stuck to the traditional American format of 22 or 24 episodes, instead alternating between eight to ten episodes a series. So does 1923 stick to this formula? How many episodes of 1923 will there be?

How many episodes of Yellowstone 1923 will there be?

1923 season 1 will have eight episodes. The first episode debuted in the US on December 18 and on December 19 in the UK. After a brief Christmas break, the second episode will wait on January 1 2023, and it will be released weekly until the finale on February 12.

