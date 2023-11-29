Luke Grimes feared Yellowstone fans would reject his music career

It’s a good job Luke Grimes has other talents besides acting, because now that Yellowstone is ending, he can go all in on his music career. He just hopes fans of the show can support his side venture.

Yellowstone has turned Grimes (and many other members of the Yellowstone cast) into household names. Sadly, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will bring the main timeline to an end, but Kayce Dutton fans will still be able to see (or hear) plenty of Grimes in the future—the only catch is, they’ll have to buy his album.

Grimes had some doubts over his journey into music, though, as he revealed to Jimmy Kimmel. Asked if his acting career led to more pressure for the music to succeed, Grimes said: “That’s how I felt, yeah. My fear was people would be like, ‘Why is that guy from that show doing music now?’ I worried it would come across as a midlife crisis.”

Kimmel then reminds Grimes that his existing fame means it would be harder to escape the spotlight if his music flopped, to which Grimes replied: “Yeah, thanks for bringing that up… But I’ve been making music since I was a kid, and both these dreams [acting and music] have been simultaneous. Acting paid the bills, and then this opportunity came along… I could sit here and worry about what people would think, or just go for it.”

Luckily, Grimes is a very, very good singer, which helps to ease the pressure a little, I’m sure. Plus, he needn’t have worried about the Yellowstone fans — we’re a devoted bunch, and I know anyone who’s followed the drama series is rooting for Grimes to succeed in whatever he does. He has given us the best Yellowstone character, after all, so we owe him some support.

Besides, it’s never a bad thing to have multiple strings to your bow. His role in the best TV series around might be coming to an end, but Grimes still has those bills to pay. By the looks of the crowds at his shows, he’ll be just fine.

Before he completely moves on, though, Grimes has a big job to complete in bringing the main Yellowstone timeline to a conclusion. There are so many questions Yellowstone season 5 still needs to answer, and I suspect Kayce will have a massive part to play in all of that. With Kevin Costner on his way out as John Dutton, myself and the other Yellowstone fans in the team here believe Kayce stands to be the new king of the Dutton Ranch — big cowboy boots to fill, indeed!

We’ll have to wait until next November to know for sure, but until then, you can learn about spin-offs such as Yellowstone 6666 and Yellowstone 1944, as well as getting up to date on the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date.