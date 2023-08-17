Lawmen Bass Reeves adds another Hollywood legend to Yellowstone cast

Taylor Sheridan is gaining a reputation for approaching some of Hollywood’s leading, and most experienced, legends and luring them to his Yellowstone universe on television. Some of these stars have done little-to-no TV before, because they come from an era when TV used to be considered a step down or backwards. Of course there’s Kevin Costner in the main Yellowstone series, but there’s also the likes of Sam Elliott in 1883, and Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.

An exciting addition to the Yellowverse when the Lawmen: Bass Reeves release date comes around, will be none other than Donald Sutherland. He will be joining David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Shea Whigham, Garrett Hedlund, Barry Pepper, and Forrest Goodluck in the cast of the series set during and after the American Civil War.

Sutherland plays Judge Isaac Parker, a true-life figure appointed to bring order to the Western territory. He sees potential in Reeves due to his knowledge of Indian Territory, which leads to Reeves getting a permanent badge as a deputy marshal.

Speaking to Vanity Fair before the actors’ strike, Oyelowo said; “It’s complicated because, if your relationship with white people for most of your life has been one in which you were enslaved by them, oppressed by them, marginalized by them, undervalued by them, that becomes something that inevitably you carry as a distrust.”

“Judge Parker [Sutherland] is the one who deputizes Bass Reeves. So, on one hand, you could argue he gives him an incredible unforeseen opportunity. But on the other hand, there is this inherent distrust as to how much of this is for me, how much of this is for you?”

Sutherland is now 88-years-old, and has appeared in nearly 140 movies, beginning in the early 1960s. He was a huge star of the 1970s, with roles in Kelly’s Heroes, MASH, Johnny Got His Gun, Klute, and Don’t Look Now. He is known to the younger generation for playing President Snow in The Hunger Games movies.

