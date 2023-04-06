Yes, you can now buy Yellowstone Funko Pops

The somewhat addictive world of Funko Pops is adding a new addition to its colossal line-up of Vinyl figures, and these ones will have cowboy hats.

That’s right, Yellowstone characters are getting their very own mini-mes. Kevin Costner and the rest of the Yellowstone cast can now perch comfortably on your shelf, protecting your land.

Whether you’re on the side of having an entire wall of the little white boxed figurines or are just perplexed by their pop culture proliferation, you may want to take a peek at these.

Characters from the best western TV series are now available for pre-order, to come in August 2023. Among the characters available are Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, John Dutton, Kayce Dutton, and Monica Dutton.

Perhaps the Yellowstone 1923 cast or Matthew McConaughey will be available in the future, but these are your cute little choices for now. Just when we thought the Pop! domination was coming to a close…

For more on the Paramount Plus drama series, find out when Yellowstone season 5 will return. Or, dig into the numerous spin-offs with our guides to the Yellowstone 6666 release date and the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date.