Yellowstone fans want new episodes instead of “poor substitute”

It’s now been close to ten months since I last felt the pure rush that comes with watching a brand new episode of the Yellowstone TV show, and I’ll be honest, I’m not coping all that well. Neither are the other fans of the show out there, and they’re making that frustration known on social media.

The future of Yellowstone is so up in the air right now it might as well hitch a ride on John Dutton’s private helicopter. Worryingly, it’s not even a question of when Yellowstone season 5 part 2 arrives, there’s actually a scenario where we have to ask if we will ever actually see the finale to one of the best TV series at all. Between the Writers Strike and the Actors Strike, and Kevin Costner’s reluctance to keep going, there’s a very real chance the show could be dead in the water.

While the delays continue, the Yellowstone Instagram account has been trying to keep fans entertained with behind the scenes clips from previous seasons. That’s not good enough, though, and fans appear to be ready to riot in the streets to get the show back on the road.

On the latest post, one user commented: “These habitually rehashed videos are a poor substitute for the rest of the season. It was promised to us to be this summer. Now at this rate we will get the last half of the season on June 16 2047.”

Another fan said: “It’s annoying that Kevin Costner is holding up the show… we could all be enjoying S5 part 2 by now.” Meanwhile, one fan had a suggestion for the Yellowstone team: “How about you bury the hatchets and let’s get this show finished! Please don’t give us false hope.”

Of course, the first problem that needs resolving is the Actors Strike, and once studios decide to pay their performers fairly, that will be cleared up and the Yellowstone cast can get back to work. Meanwhile, I’m sure Taylor Sheridan is locked away in a cabin somewhere, fleshing out the conclusion of the Yellowstone timeline as we speak.

Fans are understandably frustrated, but it’s important to remember that this is not a case of people just sitting around and procrastinating instead of making new episodes just for the sake of it. Now, if Costner would just stop being a stubborn mule and take on the role of John Dutton for a tiny, weeny while longer, everything will be perfect.

The big man has had enough of the show, but surely he would rather bring the story to a close and cement Yellowstone’s legacy as one of the best drama series of the modern era? Sure, he has the Horizon release date to think about, but I don’t know if Costner realizes quite how special the character he has helped to create really is. John and the rest of the Dutton family tree deserve a proper ending, and that will all depend on Costner and Sheridan both being a little less obtuse.

Hopefully, they see the light, but if not, here’s what we think happens if Taylor Sheridan can’t bring Kevin Costner back. We’ve also predicted which five Yellowstone characters will die in the final season, and we have guides to the Yellowstone 6666 release date and the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date if you want to explore the wider world of your favorite cowboys.