Yellowstone cast don’t know the ending (yet)

Yellowstone is currently on five seasons and counting, as well as spawning several prequels and spin-offs. The Taylor Sheridan TV juggernaut is showing no sign of stopping anytime soon, but the main Yellowstone show will have to reach a conclusion eventually.

According to star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Taylor Sheridan knows how the show will end; “[Taylor Sheridan] has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it. That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how.” However, Sheridan is keeping the ending tucked under his cowboy hat for now.

Star Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) was recently speaking to Jimmy Fallon and said that he doesn’t know the ending; “I think some of the Yellowstone cast know the end. Some have been told. Some haven’t… And I don’t think Taylor, who writes our show, wants me to know either. I don’t know. It might affect the way you do something or play something. And it’s kind of fun to experience it this way anyway. It’s sort of like life.”

Yellowstone has expanded more and more and now includes prequels 1883 and 1923 – the latter of which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, no less. Coming up there will also be 1883: The Bass Reeves Story starring David Oyelowo, and 6666 – set on a Texas ranch in modern times. That’s a lot of numbers.

