Yellowstone season 5 episode 6’s shocking death explained

The Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 trailer teased that someone close to the Duttons was going to die, and we finally know which of the ranchers is herding cows in god’s green pastures now. Warning: spoilers ahead!

It was Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), one of John’s (Kevin Costner) oldest friends, who has been here since the first season of the TV series who passed away while out herding cows with John and his family. But how did Emmett Walsh die in Yellowstone?

How did Emmett Walsh die in Yellowstone?

Emmett passed away peacefully in his sleep while on the trail with John and the Duttons. Eulogizing his old friend John told the group, “He just died on the trail, like every cowboy dreams it.”

It’s a sad moment for the Duttons and Emmett’s wife but a poignant one. Emmett represents the traditions of the cowboy life that the Duttons are desperately trying to cling to, and the old cowboy’s passing is indicative of the end of an era.

If you love drama series like Yellowstone, check out our guides to the Yellowstone 1923 release date as well as the 6666 release date. If you’re looking for something to cheer you up after the death of Emmett, we have a list of the best comedy series.