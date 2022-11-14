Harrison Ford goes full Western in Yellowstone 1923 trailer

We never thought we would see the day that Harrison Ford appeared in a TV series, but here we are. Now, the first trailer ahead of the Yellowstone 1923 release date has arrived, and Ford has gone full Western mode for the role.

The Yellowstone universe is vast, with the original drama series also spawning many spin-offs. We’re already looking forward to Yellowstone season 5, the 1883 season 2 release date, and now there’s Yellowstone 6666 on the way, too.

The next show in Taylor Sheridan’s small-screen cowboy world, though, is Yellowstone 1923, a project that encouraged Harrison Ford to swap Star Wars and a galaxy far, far away, for some nice, simple time on a ranch instead.

The first Yellowstone 1923 trailer has now arrived, which means we get to put Ford’s Southern drawl to the test, and we’re happy to report he passes with flying colours.

Check out the trailer below and see Ford alongside the legendary Helen Mirren, who has swapped the horsepower of the Fast and Furious franchise for the very literal horse power of the Dutton ranch.

Unfortunately, this is just a little teaser, but it’s enough to whet our appetite for what is sure to be another streaming service hit for Paramount Plus and the Yellowstone story.

