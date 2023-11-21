How to watch Wish: all the release and streaming details

Wondering how to watch Wish? Well, fear not, Disney fans, we have got all your magical cinema and streaming needs covered.

If you are a Magical Kingdom enthusiast, chances are you are like us and have been dying to see Wish. The Disney movie not only looks stunning, but it also marks the studio’s 100-year anniversary. Pretty exciting, right? Luckily, the Wish release date is finally here, so here’s a guide breaking down where and when you can watch Mickey’s new movie.

Where can I watch Wish?

Wish will be shown in US cinemas on November 22, 2023. Folks in the UK will be able to see the film a couple of days later, on November 24.

That is right, folks, just like it did with Encanto in 2021 and Strange World in 2022, Disney is ending 2023 with a big screen bang! The new movie is currently a theatrical exclusive title, meaning that the only way to see Wish is by heading to your local Cineplex. If you are looking to book tickets, you are also in luck.

Fans can now head to the Disney website, which has a handy button that lets you see all your local showtimes. If you want to start planning your magical movie outing, you can click our link here and head over to Disney’s webpage.

Is there a Wish streaming release date?

Currently, there is no Wish streaming date, but we expect that the film will be heading to Disney Plus sometime in December 2023.

In the last two years, the House of Mouse has made sure fans have access to their new movies just in time for the holidays. Both Encanto and Strange World were released on Disney Plus by the time December came around, so we hope Wish will be getting similar treatment. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, there are plenty of movies and shows that are new on Disney Plus this month for you to enjoy. For some recommendations, you can read our Loki season 2 review and check out our list of the best Disney Plus movies.

While we wait for more on the Disney princess movie, fans can now look over our guides on the best animated movies, the best Disney villains ranked, and the best movies of all time. We also have articles breaking down everything that you need to know about the Cruella 2 release date and the Frozen 3 release date.