Loki season 2 review – Anything but low-key

Let’s be candid for a moment. Even the most slavishly devoted Marvel fan can admit that there’s something off with the MCU. Marvel Studios used to be as bulletproof as the superheroes it adapted for the big screen, with every entry in the sacred timeline a critical and commercial success. However, Marvel’s recent output has left the franchise’s reputation more dented than Iron Man’s helmet after a punch-up with Thanos.

It’s a shame because I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I was the type of person who’d dedicate hours of his life to rewatching all the Marvel movies in order ahead of a new release, but I just don’t feel that attached to the ongoing saga anymore. Honestly, it’s as though we’ve spent the last few films and Marvel series spinning our wheels, waiting for someone to rescue us from the mediocrity of Quantumania and Secret Invasion.

Enter a most unlikely hero: Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the Asgardian god of mischief—or, more specifically, Loki season 2. Yes, our favorite Thor character (and potentially the greatest Marvel character of them all) is back for a brand new adventure as he, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and the rest of the TVA try to fix the damage done by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) when she murdered He Who Remains (A Kang variant).

Now, before we get into the review properly, don’t worry. This article won’t contain any spoilers for Loki season 2 (We’re not monsters), but if you’ve not seen the first season, you may want to skip this. What’s that? Have we already spoiled the end of Loki season 1? Oh. Sorry about that. Time travel makes it difficult to keep things chronological. Anyway, we promise no spoilers for Loki from here on out. That means we’re going to stay away from anything too plot-specific.

So, do you want the good news first? Loki season 2 is excellent. Is it as good as the first season? Well, it’s hard to say at the moment (We’ve only seen four episodes at the time of writing). Still, it replicates the off-beat energy and sizzling character dynamics of the first season while adding new layers of intrigue to the ongoing narrative. That’s a fancy way of saying it’s getting four stars. Oh no! We’ve skipped to the end again. The settings aren’t right on the TemPad.

Anyway, I’ve spoiled it now. It’s getting four stars. You can go if you want. Oh, you want to know why it’s getting four stars? OK, we can do that. The honest reason we like Loki season 2 so much is that it really leans into the central relationship on which the whole show is based. No, not Sylvie and Loki; we’re talking about Loki and his bestest bro in a brown suit, Mobius.

Hiddleston and Wilson are probably the greatest double act in the MCU, and it’s evident that Michael Waldron and his team of writers love this particular bromance. As such, there’s scene after scene dedicated to the pair bickering and bantering. It’s a far cry from the bombast and spectacle of something like Secret Invasion’s many, many set pieces, but it’s about a million times more entertaining.

If you’re not into Loki and Mobius, though, don’t worry. There’s something for everyone at the Loki buffet table, including we think you’ll be very interested in having a spoonful of Ke Huy Quan. We’re not going to reveal anything about his character here, but know this: if Loki’s the Asgardian god of mischief, then Ke Huy Quan is the Hollywood god of charm. We loved him in every scene he was in for his incredible enthusiasm and for delivering lines like ‘The time transponsters are rotating wrong’ with a straight face. Don’t worry. That’s not actual dialogue from the show… we’re just really committed to not revealing any of the TVA’s secrets.

Speaking of secrets. Want to know what Loki season 2 is about? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out precisely what happens; surely you knew we were going to say that? Still four episodes in, and we’re loving it. Waldron and his team are clearly leaning hard into the wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey reputation the first season enjoyed, and as a result, it feels more like Doctor Who than Doctor Who has for the last few years. We can’t say too much, but we will say it’s not the story you’re expecting and leave it at that.

Let’s be honest, though; the real reason you’re here is to hear our opinions on brutalist architecture, and fans of modernist design and the color brown are in luck. The TVA office building is back and as beautifully boring and beige as ever. There are a few new rooms, though, that captured our imagination, including one that, to our educated eye, appears to be something of an homage to the original Star Trek series (Although we might be wishlisting there).

There you have it. That’s why it’s getting four stars. What? You want to know what cost it a star? Wow, you are demanding, but OK. Honestly, the biggest part of that score is that we haven’t seen the end yet, and it’s hard to judge a story without seeing the ending, but there are a few missteps. Again, we’re hamstrung by potential spoilers, but the lack of Sylvie in the first few episodes was disappointing, especially considering the fantastic chemistry Hiddleston and Di Martino enjoyed in season 1. Still, when she does arrive, the pair don’t miss a step.

Finally, there’s Jonathan Majors, who appears in the show as He Who Remains, and his variant, Victor Timely. I find myself conflicted by his performance; he’s taking some big swings, and I’m unsure if I enjoyed what he was doing. It definitely grew on me as we spent more time with Victor, but I found myself irritated by the character when he was first introduced.

So here we are at the end. Overall, we loved what we saw of Loki season 2. It’s probably up there with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as the best Marvel project we’ve got this year, and if it sticks the landing, it may just become our favorite Marvel series of all time.

