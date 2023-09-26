Will Trent season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more news

What is the Will Trent season 2 release date? Based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling novels, a new crime series has taken the world by storm. Since premiering on January 2023, every detective fan and criminal couch psychologist has added Will Trent to their ‘must-watch’ list. And it is easy to see why. Season 1 gave us twists, featured a serial killer or two, and already we’re all gripping our cinematic case files, dying for more.

If you aren’t already on the Will Trent train, let’s quickly break down one of the best TV series of 2023 for you. The thriller series follows a dyslexic special agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Despite his troubled past and communication issues, Will Trent has the uncanny detective skill of delving into the darkest corners of a person’s mind. Throughout the show, we see him uncover his own trauma as well as unravel the lies and hidden agendas that lurk in multiple criminal cases.

Sounds spicy, doesn’t it? Well, trust us, the series is, and we’re thrilled that a new season is on its way. So, to get you prepared for the upcoming Will Trent season 2 release date, we’ve broken down all the details you need to know.

Is there a Will Trent season 2 release date?

Will Trent season 2 was confirmed to be in the works on April 18, 2023. However, there is currently no set release date for the next chapter, but we suspect that Will Trent will be back on our small screens sometime in late 2024.

Even though the series has technically been renewed, work on it has been delayed due to the 2023 Writers strike and ongoing Actors Strike in Hollywood. Writers went on strike two weeks after the renewal announcement was made and only managed to secure a tentative deal with studios in September 2023. And despite the fact that the Writers strike is now over, actors are still on strike – meaning production on Will Trent season 2 likely won’t begin until the start of 2024.

When we consider this disrupted timeline, along with factoring in how the show also has to go through post-production after filming, late 2024 is the earliest we can reasonably see Will Trent return. We’ll keep you posted as soon as more details and timeframes are shared.

Who’s in the Will Trent season 2 cast?

Ramón Rodríguez will be returning as Will Trent for season 2, along with Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell.

These three are a given for the next installment since Rodríguez is our main character, Christensen is his love interest, and Richardson is Will’s partner. Jake McLaughlin will also be returning as Michael Ormewood. And expect to see Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano, and LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell.

Finally, we couldn’t forget about the adorable dog Betty. Don’t worry, folks, because Bluebell is returning as our favorite pooch, along with the series’ best petsitter, Cora Lu Tran as Nico.

Here is the Will Trent season 2 cast list:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Bluebell as Betty

Expect to see the above list grow as more casting news heads our way.

What will happen in Will Trent season 2?

Will Trent season 2 will likely continue to focus on the relationship between our hero and Angie, break down more of Will’s past, and give us a fresh batch of cases too.

Although no official plot synopsis for the next season has been confirmed yet, season 1 gave us plenty of threads to explore, and the cast of Will Trent has also commented on certain things they want to see in the next chapter. So, let’s break them all down! Warning: spoilers ahead.

In the last season of Will Trent, we learned that Will’s mother was a sex worker named Lucy Morales, but unfortunately, she died before she could reveal who Will’s father was. Still, the fact that Will now knows her name means that he can continue to dig into her past and try and solve his mysterious family tree himself. Season 2 will likely give us more insight into his mother’s past since Will isn’t the kind of guy to let things go.

Season 1 also ended with Angie being seemingly paralyzed after her ordeal with the serial killer in episode 13. Although Will saved her, their relationship is still strained, and we are betting that her injury hasn’t helped the two either.

Speaking with the A.V. Club, actor Rodriguez shared how he hopes that season 2 offers a deeper look at Will as a character and sees crime cases elongated. Commenting on the show’s potential structure, the star pointed out how fans have responded to the crime aspect of Will Trent and how he’d like to see cases “go for three episodes”.

Personally, we agree with the opinion, as a deep case offers tons of cliffhangers and intrigue to keep you coming back for more! The two-part finale of Will Trent was the best episode in the entire season, so we’d love to see more intricate and high-stakes crimes in this series’ future.

Is there a trailer for Will Trent season 2?

Sorry, but ABC hasn’t released the Will Trent season 2 trailer and probably won’t until 2024. As we mentioned above, filming for the series isn’t over yet, meaning there is no footage to make a teaser.

But, since the strikes look to be nearing their end, we are betting that production starts again and that we will start seeing clips and short teasers by next summer. Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest news.

In the meantime, here’s the trailer for Will Trent season 1 below, in case you need a quick refresher on the series.

How many episodes will be in Will Trent season 2?

Since Will Trent season 1 had 13 episodes, it’s likely that season 2 will have 13 as well. The series was well received, and no one complained about the length of the story, so it makes sense that ABC would stick to a tried and tested formula.

However, it should be noted that the number of episodes for Will Trent season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. Due to the majority of actors in Hollywood still being on strike, production may have to make some compromises and shorten the season’s overall length.

Past Hollywood strikes resulted in hit shows like Breaking Bad having to shorten their seasons, so Will Trent season 2 may get the same treatment. We’ll let you know as soon as we find out more.

Where can I watch Will Trent season 2?

Fans will be able to watch Will Trent season 2 on Hulu, Fubo, and ABC if they are based in the US and through Disney Plus if they are in the UK.

This will follow the same release pattern as the first season when it comes to distribution, so start renewing those streaming subscriptions! You can also head to Amazon Prime if you fancy buying the complete first season of Will Trent.

