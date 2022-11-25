True Detective season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the True Detective season 4 release date? Since 2014, True Detective has been one of the most popular TV series on HBO. The thriller series is in an anthology format, with a standalone mystery and new cast taking centre-stage each season.

Season 1 of True Detective starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, investigating a string of occultist murders in Louisiana. Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell took centre stage in season 2 investigating the murder of a corrupt politician, and in season 3, which stars g Mahershala Ali, focusses on a disturbing crime involving two children in the Ozarks.

Although Nic Pizzolatto, who served as showrunner for the first three seasons, will not be the showrunner of season 4, he will retain an executive producer credit. Meanwhile, Issa López is stepping up as showrunner, and will also direct a number of episodes. The new season will have a new mystery, and will be subtitled Night Country, so as we immerse ourselves into this new world, here’s what we know about the True Detective season 4 release date.

True Detective season 4 release date speculation

Because production on True Detective season 4 only started in November 2022, it might be a while until the series drops on HBO. Based on the production timeframe of other seasons, we anticipate season 4 being dropped sometime in late 2023, or early 2024.

True Detective season 4 plot

Like every season of True Detective, the Alaska-set story will focus on police detectives unraveling some kind of mystery. In this case, the detectives are played by Jodie Foster and Kai Reis, as the pair work together to investigate a troubling mass disappearance.

The official plot synopsis for the series, as provided by HBO, is as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.”

True Detective season 4 cast

Like every season of True Detective, there’s a stacked Hollywood cast leading proceedings. Find the full cast list below…

Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers

Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Finn Bennett as Peter Prior

Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee

Aka Niviâna as Julia

Isabella Star Lablanc as Leah

Joel D. Montgrand as Eddie Qavvik

