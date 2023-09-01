Is Wheel of Time season 2 streaming? How to watch the fantasy series

Where can you watch Wheel of Time season 2, and is the new fantasy series streaming? It’s a good time to be a fan of fantasy.

The Wheel of Time is one of the best fantasy series around right now, and its first season hit Prime Video with a big bang racking up huge viewing figures. Alongside the likes of The Witcher, the Lord of the Rings series Rings of Power, and Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, Wheel of Time is proving that the best TV series can be those which are set in worlds of fantasy.

Now the Wheel of Time season 2 release date has arrived, and you’re going to want to know how to stream Wheel of Time season 2. We’ve compiled all the streaming service options and more, so you can kick back and relax, and enjoy watching The Wheel of Time cast fight back against the Dark One.

Where can I watch Wheel of Time season 2?

The Wheel of Time season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. The first three episodes of the new season released all at once on the streaming service, and the remaining four episodes are set to release weekly.

The Wheel of Time season is exclusive to Prime Video, so it won’t be showing up on any other streaming services. If you need to boot that Amazon subscription back up, you can use our affiliate link here.

Is Wheel of Time season 2 streaming?

The Wheel of Time season 2 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. This is where you can also catch back up on season 1, for a refresher on the head-spinning events of the first season.

Is Wheel of Time season 2 on Netflix?

The Wheel of Time season 2 is not on Netflix, and neither is the first season. There’s almost no chance of the show ever ending up on the streaming service either, as it is developed and released by Netflix competitor Prime Video.

Is Wheel of Time season 2 on Disney Plus?

The Wheel of Time season 2 is not on Disney Plus either, for the exact same reasons it isn’t on Netflix.

Is Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video?

Both seasons of The Wheel of Time are now streaming on Prime Video, which develops the series exclusively. This means that when The Wheel of Time season 3 does arrive (and it has already been confirmed), it will land on Prime Video too.

Is Wheel of Time season 2 on Blu-ray?

The Wheel of Time season 2 is not on Blu-ray yet. However, season 1 of the show did release on Blu-ray, so we’re hopeful season 2 will also be available on disc too.

