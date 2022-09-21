What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date speculation, and more

What is the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date? Based on the 2014 comedy movie by Clement and Taika Waititi, it is safe to say that when it comes to vampire comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows takes the bloody cake (literally).

Since releasing in 2019, the show has hooked fans of the occult with its charm and wacky story, and with season 4 recently wrapping with a cliffhanger ending, let’s just say, we are already dying for more. Set in modern-day Staten Island, the mockumentary series, follows the lives of vampire roommates – Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor, and Colin – along with their ‘human’ companion Guillermo. In the last season, we saw the crew dabble in blood-filled nightclubs, host a full-blown wedding, and Guillermo even took matters into his own hands to fulfil his long-time wish to turn into a vampire.

Will Guillermo finally transform into a creature of the night? What will happen to the Vampiric gang next? And what has the Vampiric Counsel got to say about all these shenanigans? Well, The Digital Fix is here to answer all your burning questions. From the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date, plot, cast and more, we’ve got all the juicy info for you to sink your teeth into.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date speculation

So we have good news and bad news for all you occult enthusiasts. Currently, there is no official announcement about the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date, but we do know that the next instalment is definitely on its way!

On July 12 2022, FX announced that everyone’s favourite vampire TV series, had been renewed for season 5 and season 6. And, although season 4 only aired recently, wrapping on September 6 2022, filming for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 has already begun.

Since filming is already underway and judging how there is typically always a year-long gap between seasons, we are betting that FX will put a wooden stake in a 2023 time slot. We will likely hear more news in early to mid-2023…So stay tuned for updates.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 plot speculation

Although we don’t have an official plot synopsis for What We Do in the Shadows season 5, thanks to season 4’s cliff-hanger ending and statements from the show’s crew, we can actually start forming some pretty clear guesses about what the next chapter of the fantasy series will look like.

At the end of season 4, we saw the gang kind of revert back to their old ways. Nadja’s vampire nightclub failed, Nandor left his wife at a train station after turning her into a clone of Guillermo’s boyfriend Freddie, and Colin Robinson is officially all grown up and back to his dull energy-draining vampire self. All seems well, however, the season did end with quite a series changing bang – Guillermo may be turned into a vampire…yes we are serious.

That’s right, the ex-familiar’s long time wish since season 1 may be coming true. At the end of season 4, we saw Guillermo approach his friend/ex-vampire hunter Derek, who has been working the night shift at a convenience store ever since turning into a creature of the night. Guillermo had a duffel bag full of cash in hand, and asked his friend to finally turn him into a vampire too.

Since Derek is pretty lonely and down on cash we can’t imagine him turning down Guillermo’s offer – meaning a new vampire is a coming spooky fans! Showrunner Paul Simms also hinted that Guillermo’s transformation was pretty much a done deal in Entertainment Weekly, and that the character’s shift to the supernatural will be a fun plot point for What We Do in the Shadows season 5.

“I think the biggest thing, obviously from the finale, is Guillermo making such a rash and maybe ill-considered decision [to become a vampire],” he said. “That’s obviously gonna have massive repercussions.”

For these supposed repercussions we also have some ideas about what is in store. As we all saw in season 4 when his family met Nadja, the Van Helsing blood makes its ancestors pretty murderous when they encounter bloodsuckers – so we are betting Guillermo’s next family reunion will be exciting to say the least.

Simms also told Newsweek that What We Do in the Shadows season 5 will have more unlikely pairings. “A lot of it is about putting together characters you wouldn’t expect to be together,” he explained. “I thought The Guide [Kristen Schaal] and Nadja [Natasia Demetriou] as a team were very funny in the [fourth] season, which is ending now. Obviously, Laszlo and a child of any kind, much less baby Colin, was really fun. I’m excited about all the characters.”

So yeah, lots of things to look forward to and lots of questions that still need answering. Although we are like 90% sure it will happen, we never actually see Guillermo get turned into a vampire in season 4. So he may still need to persuade Derek to go through with his plans.

Similarly, if Guillermo does turn into a vampire, we are pretty sure Nandor, Nadja and Laszlo won’t be too pleased about it, and will likely struggle to see Guillermo as their equal after decades of ordering him around.

We are also wondering if What We Do in the Shadows season 5 will finally kick start the Nandor and Guillermo romance fans have been asking for. Either way it is all very spicy, and much like the victims of Staten Island, we are dying to find out what’s next.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 cast

Surprise, surprise, our central Staten island crew will all be returning for What We Do in the Shadows season 5. That means Natasia Demetriou will be returning to play Nadja, and Matt Berry will reprise his role as her husband, Laszlo.

Kayvan Novak will be coming back as Nandor, and Harvey Guillén will be portraying the lovable but deadly ex-familiar, now a potentially turned vampire Guillermo. And finally, of course, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson will be back – this time as a full-fledged adult, though.

Here is the cast list for What We Do in the Shadows season 5:

Natasia Demetriou (as Nadja)

Matt Berry (as Lazlo)

Kayvan Novak (as Nandor)

Harvey Guillén (as Guillermo)

Mark Proksch (as Colin)

Since Lazlo lost his cursed witch’s butthole hat in season 4, it is also likely that we will see Nick Kroll back as Simon the Devious at some point too. The two’s feud over the accessory has been a long-running series gag, and we’d be surprised if Kroll doesn’t return for more hat-filled feuds in the future.

We are also expecting more surprising cameo’s at some point. In season 4, we saw Sofia Coppola get her head ripped off, along with Thomas Mars, with Jim Jarmusch left alive, innocently thinking his friend’s death were just elaborate special effects instead of Vampire related antics.

In past seasons we have also seen the likes of Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill and Tilda Swinton of MCU fame pop up in the comedy series, so we are betting more A-listers will be appearing in What We Do in The Shadows season 5. We will keep you posted as more casting news filters in our way.

And that's everything we know about What We Do in the Shadows season 5, undead folks!