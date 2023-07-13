Here’s how to watch the new season of What We Do in The Shadows. Whoever thought that vampires could be really, really funny?

Not many of us, probably, but then What We Do in the Shadows came along and turned things upside down, becoming one of the best TV series around along the way. Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, and Matt Berry took tropes from the best vampire movies and blended them up with a large dose of surreal humor. It really works, and now the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date has arrived to add to the fun.

With its fifth season, the What We Do in the Shadows cast is taking the story in new and exciting directions. Here’s how you can keep up with it all, with our guide on how to watch What We Do in the Shadows with streaming options.

Where can I watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

What We Do in the Shadows is available to watch on cable on FX with new episodes dropping on Thursdays at 10PM. This will start on July 13, 2023, with the first two episodes of the new season landing at once. A day later, the new episodes will drop on streaming service Hulu.

In the UK and other international regions, it’s likely that What We Do in the Shadows will come to Disney Plus at some point, though nothing concrete has been confirmed yet.

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 5 streaming?

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 will stream on Hulu, with new episodes landing on Fridays a day than their network debut on FX. Internationally, it should eventually come to streaming service Disney Plus.

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on Netflix?

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is not on Netflix. The show debuts on cable, and on the streaming service Hulu.

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on Disney Plus?

Outside of the US, What We Do in the Shadows is expected to land on Disney Plus at some point because Hulu isn’t available in international regions. In the UK, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere it instead comes to Disney Plus.

The only thing is, we don’t know when the Disney Plus release date for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is coming. We’re just as frustrated as you are.

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on Prime Video?

As above, you can’t watch What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on Prime Video because streaming in the US is exclusive to Hulu after broadcasting on cable.

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 5 Blu-ray?

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 isn’t yet on Blu-ray, but some physical release should be coming down the line at some point.

That’s it on all your options for watching What We Do in the Shadows season 5. You don’t need to turn into a bat to watch it, you can just tune in on FX.

