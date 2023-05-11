What We Do In the Shadows cast and characters – meet the vampires

Who is in the What We Do In The Shadows cast? Created by Jemaine Clement and based on the hit mockumentary of the same name, What We Do in The Shadows has been splitting sides and delighting TV viewers since 2019. Throughout four seasons, we have seen the Vampires of Rhode Island try to adapt to modern life, interact with other supernatural folk, and try to avoid human detection with varying degrees of success.

But, despite all the hilarious storylines and the exciting hidden monster world on display, we can all agree that what makes What We Do In the Shadows one of the best TV series of all time is its likeable characters. From eccentric vampires to soft-spoken vampire hunters, the reason we keep coming back for more bloody action is the main players of this comedy series.

So, with What We Do in The Shadow season 5 just around the corner, The Digital Fix has decided that it is time to break down who’s who when it comes to the What We Do in the Shadows cast and characters. So, buckle up, folks’ and get ready to sink your teeth into some juicy TV intel below.

What We Do In the Shadows cast and characters:

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Before he was one of the vampire roommates of Rhode Island, Nandor was a bloodthirsty warrior who served the Ottoman Empire. However, his days of pillaging and conquest are over, and nowadays, the immortal spends his time calling house meetings and trying to find some form of companionship.

If you have watched any episode of What We Do In the Shadows, you know that Nandor is a romantic at heart and has formed a strong bond with his familiar (turned bodyguard) Guillermo. Kayvan Novak is a comedy veteran, having starred in TV series and some of the best comedy movies of all time. His past credits include titles such as the 2010 film Four Lions, and the animated series Archer.

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

What we do in the Shadows is one of the most quotable shows on TV, and the English nobleman turned vampire, Laszlo’s, one-liners are particularly iconic. After being turned into a bloodsucker by his lady wife Nadja, Laszlo went on to be one of the most sexually active and outgoing supernaturals in Rhode Island.

Matt Berry is no stranger to comedy. Before his time as Laszlo, he appeared on shows such as IT Crowd, the Mighty Boosh, and Toast of London. Berry was also in the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett and is set to appear in the upcoming animated series Krapopolis. So, yeah, this is one British bat that you can’t keep down!

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos

Nadja is (in our eyes) the best What We Do in the Shadows character, period. She is straight to the point, is the perfect picture of gothic style and is hilariously candid with her feelings. Being a 500-year-old Greek Romani vampire means that you’d probably get bored easily, but Nadja constantly entertains.

Sometimes she shares stories from her past with her husband Laszlo. Sometimes we learn about her romantic dalliances with fellow vampires or reincarnated knights. Either way, we love it all.

Natasia Demetriou began her acting career in TV. The star has been a several English shows over the years, such as This Time with Alan Partridge and her vampire co-hosts’ series Toast of Tinseltown. Fans can also look forward to seeing the star in the new movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which hits cinemas on August 4, 2023.

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Ah, Guillermo, if anyone has struggled in this series, it is you. So determined to be a vampire, Guillermo has been Nandor’s familiar since season 1. However, his dream of being a creature of the night becomes even more difficult once it is revealed that he is actually the ancestor of the famous vampire hunter Van Helsing.

Despite his gentle demeanour, Guillermo has a habit of killing immortals, and although he earned a promotion to Nandor’s bodyguard due to his skills, he is still fighting to prove that he should be turned into a bloodsucker too.

Harvey Guillén is an actor, writer and producer. And, like his co-stars, is primarily involved in the landscape of TV. The actor has appeared on a number of animated shows, such as Harley Quinn, Human Resources, and Digman! But one of his most exciting upcoming projects is the DC movie Blue Beetle and the dog adventure movie Strays.

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Over the course of What We Do in the Shadows, we meet plenty of different ghouls and monsters. But, one of the most curious creatures in the entire show are Energy Vampires – who feed on negative emotions and boredom. Colin Robinson is one of these aforementioned creatures, and thanks to his ability to feed on vampires as well as humans, he often struggles to fit into the roommate friendship circle.

Mark Proksch has starred in some of the best drama series ever to hit the small screen. Fans may recognise him from his work on Better Call Saul, and The Office. Like his co-stars, Proksch has also had plenty of gigs in animation. The actor has voiced cartoon characters for shows such as The Great North, Central Park, and Paradise PD. His upcoming project is the TV adaptation of Exploding Kittens.

