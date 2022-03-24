Red Notice director making Voltron movie

A Voltron live-action science fiction movie is finally starting to assemble. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed recent Netflix action movie Red Notice, will helm the project, and his presence has ignited potential distributors.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Thurber is officially attached to direct and co-write, and now several homes are vying for the production. According to the outlet, Amazon, Universal, and Warner Bros are among the companies interested. Apparently Netflix, home to both the recent Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series, and Thurber’s Red Notice, isn’t in the running.

This iteration of Voltron will be co-written by Thurber and Ellen Shaman, from a story by Thurber. Other details are scant, but it’s believed a deal is in the offing, and could happen quite soon. This is just another addition to Thurber’s increasingly crowded calendar, with a full Red Notice trilogy in the works involving Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and a thriller movie based on Ubisoft’s The Division. Though this is an exciting announcement, it might be a while before cameras start to roll.

A popular cartoon in the ’80s, Voltron follows pilots in the middle of an intergalactic war, who use the eponymous mecha, which is made up of several connecting vehicles. We could bore you with lore, but really it’s just a cool looking colourful robot that fights other cool looking ships and robots.

Since Lion Force Voltron in the early ’80s, we’ve had a number of different versions, some following the same timeline, some a soft reboot. Talk of a live-action film stretch back to 2005, and now, some 17 years later, it seems like it could finally happen.

Maybe it was the mention in Deadpool that did it? In any case, the race is on between this and Gundam for what comes first.