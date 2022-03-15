Red Notice 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Is there going to be a Red Notice 2? Well, you’re in the right place to find out. The Netflix exclusive premiered to resounding success in November 2021, with record-breaking figures marking it the most-watched movie Netflix has ever made.

Unsurprisingly, with almost 329 million viewing hours by users around the world in the first 28 days, yes, there will indeed be a Red Notice 2. Thank goodness, really, since Red Notice was also reportedly Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, costing more than $200 million.

Armed with such a big budget meant that Red Notice could and continues to be fronted by a superstar triad of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. Or, also sometimes known as, Deadpool, Luke Hobbs, and Wonder Woman. This global heist flick will be returning to Netflix with a brand new instalment, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it from Red Notice 2’s release date, cast, plot, and more. Man, oh man, are we in for an all-action treat.

Red Notice 2 release date: When’s Red Notice 2 out?

Back in November 2021, The Digital Fix covered big Red Notice 2 news as writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber reportedly said that, if Red Notice 2 and 3 got greenlit, then he’d shoot them back-to-back.

And, according to Deadline, this is exactly where Netflix currently stands as they begin the early stages of production with hopes to go full-force in early 2023, dependent on deals and the stars’ schedules. But, with such huge stars fronting the movie(s), it’ll need some scheduling finesse to get this to Netflix.

Throw in the fact that Ryan Reynolds announced an acting hiatus on Instagram in October 2021 following some intense filming alongside Will Ferrell in the upcoming movie, Spirited, and we’ll have to wait and see.

If we take that into consideration and say they started filming in early 2023, there’s potential for a release date towards the end of 2023. But, should production run later or get squashed up by Red Notice 3, then it could be 2024. With back-to-back production though, the wait between 2 and 3 might be smaller.

Red Notice 2 trailer: Does Red Notice 2 have a trailer?

For right now, we don’t have a trailer to share with you for Red Notice 2. Hopefully, if production goes to plan and kicks off in 2023, we should have something to share then, so be sure to check back.

Red Notice 2 plot: What will happen in Red Notice 2?

Spoiler alert if you’re yet to see the first one!

Red Notice ended on a glorious plot twist revealing that Hartley (Johnson) had in fact been working alongside The Bishop the whole time in order to acquire the three eggs. Viewers and Booth (Reynolds) were led to believe up to this point that The Bishop was Gal Gadot. When, in fact, it was a dual role and they’re actually a couple(!).

With this revelation, the pair set Booth up for arrest by Interpol who has been hot on their tails the entire time. Cut to months later and Hartley and The Bishop are luxuriating on a yacht in the middle of the ocean when Booth turns up.

To secure his release from Interpol, he revealed the details of the pair’s secret off-shore bank account and had all their money seized. Leaving them… open for a new “three-thief job”. Hooray! We’re given a glimpse into the potential plot of Red Notice 2 as the scene cuts to Paris as the trio are seen outside the Louvre Museum, plotting their next move.

So, we’re officially teed up for a sequel with the forecast of another bigger and better heist for the trio promising big, splashy headlines, just how Booth likes it.

Red Notice 2 cast: Who’s in Red Notice 2?

It wouldn’t be Red Notice without the leading stars, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. So, we’d fully expect the trio to return for another big heist in Red Notice 2. As mentioned, the stars will quite literally have to align for Red Notice 2 to take place.

We’re also left wondering if we could see the supporting cast members of Red Notice, Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos, returning for the second movie.

No one met their maker in Red Notice, so there’s no reason to rule out any of the names we’ve mentioned. But, as with any sequel, we’re sure there’ll be some big names joining the ranks for Red Notice 2, especially given the success it stirred up the first time around.

No one met their maker in Red Notice, so there's no reason to rule out any of the names we've mentioned. But, as with any sequel, we're sure there'll be some big names joining the ranks for Red Notice 2, especially given the success it stirred up the first time around.