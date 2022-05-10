Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date? The sequel to the hit TV series Vikings took Netflix by storm when it was released in February 2022. Full of big battles and bloody twists and turns, the historical series shows the end of the Viking age with plenty of drama and tension to keep all of us hooked along the way.

Set 100 years after the events of the 2013 show Vikings, and loosely based on real-life history and the mythology of 1066, Vikings: Valhalla is an addictive adrenaline fest. In its first series, we saw betrayal, pagan seers, a war for domination, and a berserker cliffhanger that left us all screaming at our TVs. So, fans are anxious for the next chapter of this Norse story and are dying to see what is in store for all of these power-hungry characters.

Well, The Digital Fix is here to deliver the inside scoop. Just like the eyes of Odin, we have searched the land for all the information you need about the Netflix series. So buckle in, warriors; here’s everything we know about the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Vikings Valhalla season 2 release date

There is no set Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date, but fear not, friends, the next chapter is definitely on its way. In fact, the series may be returning to our small screens sooner rather than later as production for the upcoming season finished in November 2021.

In February 2022, the series creator, Jeb Stuart, confirmed that the historical saga’s next instalment is in the post-production phase in an interview with Digital Spy. “I am just finishing the editing of the last episode of season two this week,” he said. “And I am dying to get it out there.”

Considering his words and the fact that Vikings: Valhalla season 3 is already looking to begin shooting in Ireland during summer 2022, we are willing to bet that Vikings: Valhalla season 2 will be released sometime in late 2022, or early 2023 at the latest.

Is there a Vikings Valhalla season 2 trailer?

Odin has forsaken us all on the teaser front, folks. That’s right, there is no Vikings: Valhalla season 2 trailer just yet (devastating, we know). However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Since the series is in the editing phase, it is safe to predict that we will get some promotional clips and images in a few months.

In the meantime, Netflix has given fans plenty of content to hold them over. From cast interviews to a behind the scenes tour of the series, the streamer is here to scratch all of our Viking itches while we wait patiently for an official trailer drop.

Vikings Valhalla season 2 plot

Thanks to the ending of season 1 and cast and crew statements, we can already begin to piece together what the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 plot will look like. (Skol!)

At the end of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla, we saw a full-out war between the Christian and pagan Viking forces and plenty of gore and some heartbreak.

Freydis and Harald manage to flee the Kingdom of Kattegat, which now lies in ruins, proving the pagan seer’s prophecy – that Freydis is “The Last Daughter of Uppsala” – is indeed true, as she is still alive and in possession of the legendary sword. Similarly, Harald’s survival means that the royal will have to find a way to confront King Cnut in the future too.

However, unlike Freydis and Harald, the other lead of the series, Leif, stayed behind in the war-torn kingdom, mourning his fallen comrade Liv who had died in his arms. The final episode ends with Leif in full berserker mode killing everyone in sight, potentially even a 14-year-old boy who comes into his eye line before the credits of the last episode start to roll (yikes). Talk about a cliff-hanger, am I right?

The next season will see our main characters enter new beginnings and arcs, one of which will be centred around romance. That’s right; love may be in the air in the next season between Harald and Freydis. In an interview with Digital Spy, actor Leo Suter teased the two character’s relationship continuing to develop in season 2.

“These are two people who are… they have a lot to talk about, and they work so well together. But at the same time, there are big forces and big passions that are pulling them apart, and as with any sort of love story.”

“It’s so simple in some respects, but also so complicated in other ways,” he continued. “So season two will be a journey for them, and we’ll get to see these two headstrong characters with strong beliefs and principles figure out what the world holds for them.”

As we mentioned above, another big character development reportedly in the works is the now murderous Leif. Speaking with GamesRadar, Stuart revealed that the character will continue to transform into a terrifying berserker who is shaken by Liv’s death.

Previously we learnt that there is “darkness” in Leif that he inherited from his father, Erik the Red. Leif could keep this darkness at bay and under control with Liv by his side. However, with Liv’s death, Leif is about to embark on a big journey and must confront his inner demons.

“Essentially, what I wanted the audience to say is when you get to season two, you’re going to see a very different Leif Erikson, somebody who is driven now and is pulling his father out of every pore in his body,” Stuart explained. “Hopefully, we’ll get to see his father down the road at some point too.”

The next season will also be looking more international and dive more into the traveller side of the Viking culture and history. “They were great traders. So they went to Constantinople, they went to Egypt, they went through the Middle East,” Stuart told Newsweek.

“Viking DNA is found almost all over that part of Europe. They went to the Iberian Peninsula and obviously England and Ireland. So you can probably guess that my Vikings are going to get on their boats and explore a little bit.”

As you can see, it is all very exciting, and there is still plenty of story details to look forward to, such as Emma of Normandy’s arc with Goodwin, and Olaf dealing with the fallout of Kattegat and Leif’s revenge for Liv’s death. We will keep you posted as more plot details roll in.

Vikings Valhalla season 2 cast

Luckily it looks like the main players will be back for Vikings: Valhalla season 2. Sam Corlett as Leif, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís, and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson are pretty much guaranteed to return for the next instalment, given how the last season ended.

Other familiar faces expected to pop up in the next chapter are Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, David Oakes as the sly Godwin, Bradley Freegard as King Cnut, Pollyanna McIntosh as Ælfgifu, and Søren Pilmark as Forkbeard.

Although we lost a few stars after season 1, such as Louis Davison as Prince Edmund and Lujza Richter as Liv, some fresh talent has already been announced to the roster. Deadline revealed that Creed 2 star Florian Munteanu was cast in a recurring role for season 2 as George Maniakes – a real-life general of the Byzantine Empire.

Here is the expected list for the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast:

Sam Corlett as Leif

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf

Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Godwin

Bradley Freegard as King Cnut

Pollyanna McIntosh as Ælfgifu

Søren Pilmark as Forkbeard

Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes

Some more exciting casting news is that Caroline Henderson, who played Jarl Haakon, may potentially return for Vikings: Valhalla season 2.

Despite her character dying in the last season, the star hinted that some spiritual goings-on may see her back from the dead in the future. “She might turn up as a ghost or something,” the star said to Metro UK in an interview. “She’s a pagan, and she’s very strong in her belief. “I think portraying that and being part of that journey was amazing because she knows what’s going to happen.”

We are sure that more cast details will be disclosed soon. Keep your eye on this page as we filter in updates.

And there you have it, folks! Everything we know about Vikings: Valhalla season 2 so far.