Anthony Mackie’s Twisted Metal TV series coming to Peacock

The videogame adaptation announcements continue apace, with the latest being a dark comedy based on the 2012 version of the Playstation game Twisted Metal, which has a series order at Peacock. It will star the new Captain America – Anthony Mackie – and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner.

The idea for the show came from Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. According to Deadline, it will centre around “a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.” The first arc of the videogame is called The Twisted Fate of Sweet Tooth the Clown.

“Mackie stars as John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”

Anthony Mackie was recently seen in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus and he will be taking up Steve Rogers’ shield in Captain America 4. Mackie has also appeared in 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, Real Steel, Black Mirror and Synchronic.

Videogame adaptations are currently all the rage, with Uncharted currently in cinemas, Halo coming to Paramount Plus shortly, Fallout coming to Prime Video and The Last of Us on its way to HBO. In addition to these, Dwayne Johnson is rumoured to be working on a Call of Duty adaptation. Sonic 2 is on its way, with a spin-off Knuckles series also coming. There’s also an American McGee’s Alice TV series and an It Takes Two movie.

