Sonic 3 is happening, and a Knuckles tv series

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – which is set to hit theatres on April 1 in the UK, and on April 8 in the US – already has a confirmed sequel in the works. During Viacom’s Investor Event on February 15 2022, Paramount announced that Sonic 3 is already in the early stages of development, as well as a new spin-off TV series following everyone’s favourite red Echidna, Knuckles.

The news that Sonic 3 is on its way comes as a shock to no one, given the success of the family movie, Sonic the Hedgehog back in 2020. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the first instalment in Sonic’s live-action cinematic adventures grossed a whopping $319.7 million at the global box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was announced in May 2020, and will introduce Idris Elba as Knuckles into the franchise.

Paramount has confirmed that after making his Sonic debut in the upcoming action movie, Elba will also be returning to voice Knuckles in the newly announced spin-off TV series dedicated to the character for Paramount Plus in 2023. According to Deadline, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi reacted to the big news that the Sonic cinematic universe was expanding with enthusiasm.

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed,” Satomi said. “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.”

“2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated videogame title, coming this holiday,” he continued. “Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.”

Based on the hit videogame franchise by Sega, there is no denying Sonic the Hedgehog’s appeal. With a star-studded cast, including the likes of Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, and James Marsden, it is hard not to love Paramount’s newly formed cinematic franchise. We are curious to see if Sonic 3 and the new Knuckles TV series can live up to fans’ high expectations.

