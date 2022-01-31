It Takes Two becoming movie from Sonic the Hedgehog studio

In yet more videogame adaptation news, dj2 Entertainment are developing It Takes Two for film and television, Variety has learned. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers behind Sonic the Hedgehog and its upcoming sequel, are attached to adapt It Takes Two for the screen.

The game has been well-reviewed and sold well since its released in March 2021. It Takes Two follows the adventures of Cody and May, two humans magically transformed into living dolls. They become trapped in a fantasy world and must overcome challenges if they want to return to their normal selves. They are guided by a love guru called Dr Hakim. The game is unusual because it does not have a single-player option and must be played with others – either in-person or online.

“dj2 is honored to partner with Josef, Oskar [Wolontis], and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of It Takes Two,” said the dj2 CEO and founder. “Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters – and this world – to life on the big and small screen.”

This is the latest video game project that dj2 has set up in recent years. In addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the company is also behind the Tomb Raider anime series at Netflix and is currently developing a show based on game Disco Elysium and a film based on Sleeping Dogs.

“Creating the world and story in ‘It Takes Two’ was so much fun for me and the team,” said the Hazelight founder and creative director. “Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

“The reception of It Takes Two has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike,” said the Hazelight Studio Manager. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both new and returning fans to appreciate.”

If you’re excited to see what It Takes Two will look like, on film or TV, check out our guides the best family movies and the best animated movies.